Bronx, NY

Parade and Street co-naming

By Editorials
The Bronx Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article4th Annual Yemini-American Parade, With a street Co-Naming for a Fallen Yemen President. It was a beautiful warm day for the 4th Annual Yemini-American parade, which this year included a street Co-Naming for a former President of Yemen in the community of Little Yemen and at the corner of White Plains...

thebronxchronicle.com

The Bronx Chronicle

PPNA June meeting

Pelham Parkway Neighborhood Association June Meeting. The Pelham Parkway Neighborhood Association held its June meeting at the Destination Tomorrow building located on Barnes Avenue, before going on summer hiatus until September. Captain Gareth Kentish the commanding officer of the 49th Precinct was the opening guest who spoke about the rise in crime in the precinct, and the tough job the precinct is having due to certain laws and directives. He answered a few questions, but few people were happy with the answers they received. The audience wanted to see more police on patrol, and feel safe on the streets and in their homes.
BRONX, NY
manhattantimesnews.com

“Mail order murder” “Asesinato por correo”

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Mayor Eric Adams have announced a pair of lawsuits against gun distributors for their role in the gun violence epidemic. At a joint press conference in Manhattan on Wed., Jun. 29, James and Adams said the companies were responsible for the proliferation of ghost guns in the city, and distributed guns which have been linked to numerous shootings and murders in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Alternate Side Parking (ASP) Returns on July 5

Beginning July 5, alternate side parking (ASP) regulations for street cleaning will be restored to pre-pandemic frequency as posted on the signage throughout the City. New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) officials said they are excited to be getting more of the tools they need to carry out their job of keeping the city healthy, safe, and clean.
BRONX, NY
Gotham Gazette

New Brownsville Complex Offers Housing for Formerly Incarcerated Individuals, Dent in New York's Prison-to-Shelter Pipeline

A new supportive housing development with 52 units designated for recently incarcerated individuals is now open in Brownsville, Brooklyn. This past week, the Osborne Association, a nonprofit focused on helping justice-involved people, celebrated the opening of their first housing initiative of its kind, part of their broader $179 million Marcus Garvey Extension Project.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
Bronx, NY
Lifestyle
bronxmama.com

Fireworks at Orchard Beach in the Bronx

One of our favorite events to kick off the summer is happening on Wednesday, June 29 in the Bronx. The New York Salutes America Fireworks Extravaganza at Orchard Beach will take place from 6pm to 10pm. Presented by Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson and NYC Council Member Marjorie Velazquez, this annual firework display is the one time you can hang at Orchard Beach late at night and enjoy a spectacular view of fireworks.
BRONX, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Adams parties with thousands at ‘Soiree Dans Le Parc’

New York Mayor Eric Adams was among more that 3,000 New York revelers on June 4, who descended on the waterfront at Brooklyn’s Army Terminal, Pier 4, for the fourth installment of the Brooklyn All-White Outdoor Popup Dinner Party “Soiree Dans Le Parc” that returned to the calendar after a brief hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 661 Manida Street Senior Apartments in Hunts Point, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 661 Manida Street, an eight-story residential building with senior housing in Hunts Point, The Bronx. Designed by Rise Architecture and developed by Josil Group, the structure yields 56 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 32 units for residents at 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $54,343 to $96,080.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Drill rapper murder in NYC, second arrest NYPD says

NEW YORK - The NYPD has made a second arrest in the murder of a drill rapper inside a Bronx pharmacy earlier this month. 27-year-old Avanti Frowner of Los Angeles was shot several times by a group of assailants inside the Amazing Pharmacy on East Tremont Ave. in the Tremont section.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Vanessa Gibson
Person
Darcel Clark
CBS New York

Where to watch fireworks near you July 4th weekend

NEW YORK - Fourth of July weekend is here, and that means it's time to look to the skies across the Tri-State Area for fireworks.Friday, July 19 p.m. Fireworks at Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park in Woodbridge Township, N.J.Monday, July 412-10 p.m. Daytime festivities, live music, food trucks and night market followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. in Jersey City, N.J. Music artists include Flo Rida, Funk Flex and DJ Diesel7:30-10 p.m. Concert followed by fireworks in Tarrytown, N.Y., at 230-240 West Main Street9:15 p.m. Fireworks at West Orange High School, 51 Conforti Ave, West Orange, NJ9:25 p.m. Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks along the East River - Click here for street closure information9:25 p.m. Roosevelt Island Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration — entry will not be permitted after 9 p.m.9:30 p.m. Fireworks at Jones Beach State Park on Long Island10 p.m. Fireworks on Coney Island, Brooklyn
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Latimer, Westchester County, Waive Beach and Pool Fees This Summer for Residents

Beginning Tuesday, July 5, Glen Island Beach fees will be waived, Monday through Thursday, through Thursday, September 1. The latest move to ease inflation costs for residents will be at Glen Island Beach in New Rochelle and also at the County’s pools, Saxon Woods Pool in White Plains and Sprain Ridge and The Brook at Tibbetts in Yonkers. Croton Point Beach in Croton-on-Hudson is open weekends only, and Willson’s Woods in Mount Vernon is currently free daily.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Nypd#Yemen#The Bronx Muslim Center#City Council#State
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Police, DEA, Make Firearm Trafficking Arrests, Seize 33 Guns

33 Guns Seized, Iron Pipeline Gun Network Shut Down. On June 30, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, Yonkers Police Commissioner Chris Sapienza, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah, and DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank A. Tarentino III announced a series of arrests in a multi-agency investigation into illegal firearms trafficking.
YONKERS, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Abdou Bawa, 50, Arrested

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 2317 hours, the following 50-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Abdou Bawa. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. assault;. harassment;. criminal obstruction of breathing. The investigation remains ongoing. All...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com

7 people injured in New York Crash involving a MTA Bus, a car and a work truck

7 people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision involving a car, a MTA bus and a truck in New York City during Tuesday rush hour. The accident took place on Ralph Avenue near 66th Street in Old Mill Basin, Brooklyn, NYC around 5:40 pm. The driver of a Toyota Camry was trying to pass a MTA bus on the left lane when he side swiped the bus and careened across the street and into a work truck.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
truecrimedaily

20-year-old mom pushing stroller shot point-blank in the head as she walked down NYC street

NEW YORK (TCD) -- A 20-year-old woman who was pushing a stroller on Manhattan's Upper East Side was killed after an assailant shot her in the head. In a press briefing late Wednesday evening, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell shared preliminary details about the events. On Wednesday, June 29, at approximately 8:23 p.m., NYPD officers responded to a call about a person shot near 164 E. 95th St. When they arrived, they reportedly found the 20-year-old victim, who remained unnamed, unconscious with a gunshot wound to her head.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NJ.com

10 residents displaced in Jersey City fire

A fire in a third-floor apartment of a Jersey City building Wednesday has displaced 10 residents, Jersey City officials said. City firefighters responded to 100 Lembeck Ave., on the corner of Ocean Avenue, at 3:15 p.m. and immediately saw a working fire on the third floor, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. All residents had already self-evacuated.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

New York City launches School Without Walls program

NEW YORK -- New York City public schools have launched a program giving high school students hybrid and remote learning options.It's called School Without Walls. The program is being offered to rising 9th graders seeking greater independence. There are 200 spots available.Applications are open through July 6. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Two NYC e-bike riders killed, another critically hurt in separate crashes during 24-hour span

Two e-bike riders were killed and another was fighting for his life in separate New York City crashes less than 24 hours apart, police said. In the latest incident, a 57-year-old woman was biking against traffic on Fort Hamilton Parkway in Borough Park, Brooklyn, when she slammed into a truck at 59th St. just before 2:30 p.m., cops said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

A message to seniors and New Yorkers with disabilities: Freeze your rent (opinion)

It’s no secret that rent prices are rising in NYC. But there is one secret you should know — some New Yorkers can freeze their rent. For more than 20 years, I’ve lived in my Washington Heights apartment. When I moved in, my daughter was just a baby, and now her babies are being raised here, too. While my daughter goes to work, I wake up early each day to walk my oldest granddaughter to elementary school and come back after to feed my youngest granddaughter breakfast before going to the park and then doing my household chores. This is my labor of love.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

