Parade and Street co-naming

Pelham Parkway Neighborhood Association June Meeting. The Pelham Parkway Neighborhood Association held its June meeting at the Destination Tomorrow building located on Barnes Avenue, before going on summer hiatus until September. Captain Gareth Kentish the commanding officer of the 49th Precinct was the opening guest who spoke about the rise in crime in the precinct, and the tough job the precinct is having due to certain laws and directives. He answered a few questions, but few people were happy with the answers they received. The audience wanted to see more police on patrol, and feel safe on the streets and in their homes.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO