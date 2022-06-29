ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Matthews wins Democratic US Senate nod in South Carolina

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State Rep. Krystle Matthews has won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Matthews was the second-place finisher in a June 14 primary and defeated author and preservationist Catherine Fleming Bruce in Tuesday’s runoff.

Matthews said she wants to change a toxic culture she says leads senators and others in power to strip away the rights of minorities and those who are in the most need of protection.

SC Rep. Krystle Matthews responds to controversial call with inmate

Scott has been one of South Carolina’s more popular politicians. He had no primary opposition and has raised $44 million for his pursuit of a second full six-year term.

The Senate’s sole Black Republican has said this will be his last term if he is reelected.

