Fans Have a Lot to Say About the Superman & Lois Season 2 Finale

By Nicole Drum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Season 2 finale of Superman & Lois aired Tuesday night on The CW and the episode did a lot more than just resolve the collision of worlds between Earth and Bizarro Earth. There were some big revelations in the episode, "Waiting For Superman", which will have far-reaching impact in terms...

ComicBook

Superman & Lois Finale Teases Season 3's Big Bad

The sophomore season of Superman & Lois is now in the books, presenting a surprising new take on the DC Comics mythos. Even as the show wrapped up the immediate threat of Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt) and the Bizarro World, it was clear that the finale was going to be looking ahead to the future, especially as the hit The CW series has already been renewed for a third season. It had already been confirmed that the Season 2 finale would use a cameo from John Diggle (David Ramsey) to tee up the next season's villain — and that definitely proved to be the case. Spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Superman & Lois, "Waiting for Superman", below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook

The Flash, Superman & Lois, and More Missing From The CW's Comic-Con Plans

Studios and networks are beginning to announce their plans for July's San Diego Comic-Con, the highly-anticipated event that will be returning with great fanfare after the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, The CW's roster of new and veteran shows has usually been part of those proceedings — but it looks like that might not be the case this year. On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled their first panel details surrounding San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which included a roster of upcoming shows, games, comics, and more. As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, many of The CW's shows, including The Flash, Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and the upcoming Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, are not currently part of that programming. The one The CW show currently on that list is Riverdale, which will have a Hall H panel to celebrate its upcoming seventh and final season.
ComicBook

Batgirl Star Leslie Grace and Supergirl Actress Sasha Calle Team Up for New Photo

The next generation of DC superheroes is here to save the universe. Batgirl actor Leslie Grace and Supergirl actor Sasha Calle posed for a superhero selfie ahead of their respective DC debuts in Batgirl and The Flash, both set to expand the DC Extended Universe with the successors of Batman (Michael Keaton) and Superman (Henry Cavill). "We saving all da universes… ya hurddd meh," the In the Heights star wrote when sharing the photo on Twitter. See Batgirl and Supergirl's real-life crossover below.
John Diggle
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Sexy Swimsuit As She Films New Movie: Photos

If Julia Roberts is waiting there on the beach, it’s a no-brainer decision to “leave the world behind.” Julia, 54, hit the beach to film a scene in her new Netflix thriller, and she dressed for the sunny weather. The Pretty Woman star rocked an olive green one-piece swimsuit with a low cut, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt (as a cover-up), and a pair of cutoff shorts. The “Daisy Duke” denim shorts allowed Julia to show off her incredibly toned legs while filming a scene with Ethan Hawke and Charlie Evans. Julia wore her lusciously long hair loose and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses.
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
NME

Michael Keaton says Jack Nicholson told him to make several “flops” after the success of ‘Batman’

Michael Keaton has revealed the piece of advice Jack Nicholson gave him while filming Batman in 1989. Keaton, who is about to reprise his role as the Caped Crusader for The Flash, recently spoke of a private conversation he once had with Nicholson, in which his co-star supposedly encouraged him to ride on the success of a box office hit and follow it up with several “flops”.
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
Outsider.com

This Underrated Clint Eastwood Classic Is Currently Streaming on Netflix

There are a lot of people who love watching Clint Eastwood movies and we’re definitely part of that group of people, too. Sometimes, there are movies that bring up special memories or ideas at times. Right now, one of his underrated classics is airing on Netflix and it’s worth making time to see. Back in 1993, our man Clint starred as a Secret Service agent opposite Rene Russo in the flick In the Line of Fire.
