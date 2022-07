David Vasquez's family is bracing themselves for yet another year of birthday and holiday celebrations without him. The 30-year-old was shot twice on Aug. 19, 2020, and left for dead in a motel parking lot, according to Mesa police records. Two teens — who were later accused of committing dozens of other violent crimes around the same time including two other murders — were linked to Vasquez's death. ...

MESA, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO