Ballston Spa man drowns in Saratoga Lake
SARATOGA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Ballston Spa man has accidentally drowned in Saratoga Lake. New York State Police said Carlos Gutierrez, 35, was found dead in 18 feet of water.
Police were called to the lake around 7 p.m. on Tuesday for the report of an accidental drowning. After an investigation, police found that Gutierrez jumped off the back of a boat with no life jacket and struggled to stay above the water.
Police said Gutierrez went under the water and did not resurface. State Police were assisted by New York State Park Police, Quaker Springs Fire Department, and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.4 charged with burglary, robbery in Saratoga Springs
The investigation is ongoing.
