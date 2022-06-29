Midlothian Police Department Finds Sense of Humor With Fireworks Warning

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A 5-year-old boy was fatally shot by another child as they played with a gun, authorities said.It happened on June 28 at a home in the 100 block of Woodie Way in Parker County just after 9 p.m. The children's supervising adult told investigators a 9mm handgun with the magazine removed for safety was in a dresser of the master bedroom. The children were playing in another bedroom of the home when the adult left to check on another child in the living room. The adult told sheriff's investigators that's when a gunshot rang out. LifeCare paramedics arrived on scene and performed life-saving measures while the victim was taken to a local hospital. But the child later died. Sheriff Russ Authier said the case is still under investigation. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this child," he added. It's unclear whether authorities will file any charges in connection with the shooting. The sheriff's office didn't release anymore information.

