Midlothian, TX

Midlothian Police Department Finds Sense of Humor With Fireworks Warning

By Kristin Barclay
Focus Daily News
Focus Daily News
 3 days ago
It’s that time of the year again, fireworks stands are open and local residents take to social media to ask “fireworks or gun shots?”. Most area police departments are sharing the tried and true graphics about how fireworks are illegal in their city and what the fines will...

Ginger
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

