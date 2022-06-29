ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Exhibit featuring street artist Banksy coming to Seattle

KING-5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — A journey through the mind of a genius is taking shape in downtown Seattle as crews prepare for the Friday opening of a colorful new exhibition for the artist Banksy. The show's producer, Sorina Burlacu said visitors will not just see but feel the artist's intentions....

www.king5.com

107.3 KFFM

‘Weird Al’ Rocks With A President In Seattle

"Weird Al" Yankovic is taking his "Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" all across the United States, but only in Seattle was he able to be joined on stage by presidential royalty. "Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" If you've never heard of Al's...
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

How Seven Stars Pepper Transformed Seattle’s Chinese Food Scene

After two decades of enticing Seattle diners to eat more spicy pickled cabbage, soul-warming hot pot, and ropy hand-shaved noodles, Seven Stars Pepper Szechuan Restaurant closed the doors for the last time in February. To those experienced with the bright buzz of Sichuan peppercorns, it broke ground in 2001 as one of the city’s first and best places to rekindle their love for it. For those less familiar with non-Cantonese Chinese food or Chinese food in general, the bright lights, friendly service, and mild options wooed them quickly, giving the rest of the long menu a chance to grow on them. And, alongside creating a city of Sichuan cuisine lovers, Seven Stars laid the groundwork for a Sichuan food scene in Seattle which now punches far above its weight.
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

Photo Essay | Seattle, through the eyes of a tourist

When you first move to or visit a new place, experiencing it for the first time is a special feeling that can be awe-inspiring. Encountering new places. Trying unique foods. Connecting with complete strangers. Seeing new views. When you become a local, you can lose that almost childlike feeling. I’ve...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Rock on this weekend with rock band 'Ween' - What's Up This Week

In the new series "The Terminal List," Lake Stevens' own Chris Pratt plays a Navy Seal Commander who's trying to get to the bottom of a conspiracy that's left a trail of bloodshed throughout his life. The show premieres Friday on Prime Video. Ween / July 1 / Marymoor Park.
TACOMA, WA
KING-5

94-year-old Seattle woman skydives to celebrate best friend's birthday

SEATTLE — At Skydive Snohomish, on a bluebird day, a birthday celebration is about to take off. For many, the nerves start early but for one skydiver, the excitement was building. “I’ve wanted to do this for 7 years,” said Beverly Witte, 94-year-old and a Cogir Senior Living resident...
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

A Chef With a Michelin-Starred Background Opens an Alki Beach Restaurant

Washington-born chef Dan Mallahan, and his wife, Jackie Mallahan, who both have experience at Michelin-starred restaurants, are opening their first restaurant in Seattle’s Alki Beach neighborhood later this summer. The restaurant, called Driftwood, will feature extremely local ingredients — including fish sourced with partnerships with the Quinalt and Makah tribes, according to a press release.
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Seattle

If you live in Seattle, then you definitely know that this city has a lot to offer. There is not a single thing that you could think of that you can't find in Seattle. Any kind of activity and any kind of food you could think of, you can absolutely enjoy it in Seattle. And this also applies to great steaks since there are so many steakhouses and restaurants in Seattle that know how to prepare a good steak. No matter how you like it, you will definitely find a place that serves it just like it.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

The chili dynasty that's lasted a century

Ballard is a neighborhood in transition. There’s always a new townhouse going up, a restaurant calling it quits, a new, hyper-local apothecary moving in next door. But, among all that change, one establishment has remained for the last century. Mike's Chili Parlor opened in 1922. You’ve seen the bar...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Local Fourth of July Events to Know About

The Fourth of July comes on a Monday this year. Here are some local weekend-and day-of events worth checking out. See fireworks at the horse races with Emerald Downs Racetrack in Auburn. On the afternoon of July 3, there will be movies playing on the big screen for entertainment until the races begin at 5 p.m., followed by a fireworks display. Tickets are going fast. Learn more and purchase tickets here.
AUBURN, WA
KING-5

7 restaurants with spectacular views in western Washington

SEATTLE — Looking for a place to grab dinner and a view?. Here are seven unique spots around western Washington to enjoy food and scenery. For a seafood feast with a bird's-eye view, head to Pier 57 in Seattle where you can enjoy a preset menu aboard the Great Wheel. The four-course dinner, which includes wine, is prepared by The Fisherman's Restaurant. It costs $152.50/person and spots must be reserved online for this once-in-a-lifetime kind of experience. 1301 Alaskan Way, Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOUND CAT: Black and white – June 28, 2022 6:13 pm

Found a small long-haired black cat with white paws and chin near Arbor Heights Elementary. It appeared extremely malnourished and was limping so I brought it home to feed it. It is very friendly and acts like a pet but has no collar. Call or text 206-697-4080. I don’t have a very good place for it to stay so I will probably take it to the animal shelter when I have a chance.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Why Seattle Humane is seeing more and more pets at its shelter

Seattle Humane has noticed more and more pets coming into its shelter, and it wants people to know that it is not because people are starting to return to the office. It's because they don't have housing. While there are many reasons why a person would turn in their pets, Seattle Humane believes current financial hardships and housing insecurity is prompting a spike in drop offs.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Sticker Patrol: Babies 4 Abortion!

If having babies is so fucking important, why aren't we listening to them? They are probably the chillest contingent ever. Like, all they wanna do is suck boobs, poop, and cry. As recent womb residents, of course they don't give a shit about what a person does with their body. Get fuckin' real.

