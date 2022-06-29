ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

CU Board of Regents: District 1 race as close as it gets; District 8 leaders have slight leads

By DAVID MULLEN david.mullen@gazette.com
coloradopolitics.com
 2 days ago

Johnnie Nguyen has a slight lead over his primary challenger to become the Democratic nominee for the open District 1 seat on the University of Colorado's Board of Regents, according to early unofficial results. Nguyen, a graduate of the University of Colorado Denver and Boulder, had 538 more votes...

www.coloradopolitics.com

Westword

Marijuana Business Owner Wanda James Takes Late Lead in CU Board of Regents Primary

Voting ended at 7 p.m. on June 28 in Colorado's primary election, but a Democratic slot for the University of Colorado Board of Regents remains a tightly contested race. As of noon on June 30, marijuana business owner Wanda James was leading attorney Johnnie Nguyen by 537 votes for the chance to run as a Democrat for the District 1 seat on the CU Board of Regents. That's a lead of about 0.8 percent, according to the Colorado Secretary of State, which is just over the 0.05 percent margin that would qualify for a recount — but there were still almost 20,000 ballots left to be counted.
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Tight Democratic primary contest for Arapahoe County commissioner seat close but widening

AURORA | The Democratic primary candidates vying for a seat on Arapahoe County’s board of commissioners are currently separated by just 108 votes. After being exactly tied yesterday, as of Thursday afternoon candidate Leslie Summey has received 5,303 votes to Regina Edmondson’s 5,194. The candidates are competing in the Democratic primary for the District Four county commissioner seat, which represents north Arapahoe County and portions of the City of Aurora. Bob Roth is the sole Republican candidate. The winner will replace current commissioner Nancy Jackson, a Democrat who is serving her third term.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Katie March concedes Democratic House primary race to Elisabeth Epps

The contest to determine the Democratic candidate for House District 6 in November is over – former legislative aide Katie March conceded to progressive criminal justice advocate Elisabeth Epps on Thursday. Epps holds a widening lead of more than 1,000 votes, or 53.03% of the ballots tallied, the latest...
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Huffman has commanding lead in Highlands Ranch District 43 primary

Highlands Ranch voters chose conservative candidate Kurt Huffman in Tuesday’s Republican primary race for Colorado House District 43. Huffman, who was recently appointed to the seat after former HD43 Rep. Kevin Van Winkle was appointed Colorado Senator for district 30, had more than 60% of the votes as ballots continue to be counted. His challenger, Robin Webb, had 38.73% of the unofficial vote tally as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
milehighcre.com

Former Johnson & Wales University Renamed “Mosaic Community Campus”

In June of 2021, Urban Land Conservancy (ULC), Denver Public Schools (DPS), and Denver Housing Authority (DHA) purchased the former Johnson & Wales University Denver Campus to repurpose it for community access and benefit. Today, the owners announced they have officially renamed the campus “Mosaic Community Campus.”. The new...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

El Paso County establishment Republicans and their primary wins: 2 key areas made the difference

A slate of largely incumbent El Paso County Republicans grabbed key victories Tuesday night in Colorado's primary election, earning landslide wins against their anti-establishment GOP opponents who focused on major voting reforms and protecting the community from COVID-19 mandates. Voters' preference for El Paso County commissioners Holly Williams and Cami...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Central 70 Project celebrated, construction nears completion

The Colorado Department of Transportation is celebrating the near completion of the Central 70 Project. The White House infrastructure coordinator was invited to see the major milestone. The project improves safety through the 10-mile stretch between I-25 and Chambers Road by widening lanes and shoulders as well as improving ramps and bridges. On Wednesday, the focus was on the impact of the neighborhoods and how the project also helped improve connectivity while adding bike routes and sidewalks. Gov. Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Rep. Diana DeGette all welcomed White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Colorado on Wednesday morning. Highways have a history of issues with racial justice. "They came through neighborhoods, tore neighborhoods up, divided neighborhoods. ended and destroyed businesses and the livelihoods of many people without apology or without engagement," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Hancock said that's why it was important that neighborhoods impacted have such a loud voice. The project also adds one new Express Lane in each direction, removes the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lowers the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.The Central 70 Project cost more than $1 billion. 
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado grants over $800,000 to swimming pools in rush to open before July Fourth

With the Fourth of July weekend days away, the state awarded over $800,000 to dozens of swimming pools to help the pools open amid an ongoing shortage of lifeguards. Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday that Colorado gave $849,313 in grants to 71 local swimming pools from Denver to Cañon City to Grand Junction, as pools across the state have postponed opening and shortened hours of operation because they lack necessary staff.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Bradfield leads Dent in HD21 GOP primary, early returns show

Four contested Colorado House District races announced preliminary results Tuesday. Preliminary results for the primary race for Colorado House District 21 showed Mary Bradfield beating Karl Dent with 66.84% of votes during early race results, according to the Colorado Secretary of State website. Dent, who was found guilty in March...
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

In El Paso County, ‘RINOs Kick the Crap Out of Conspiracy Theorists,’ Says Victorious GOP Coroner

“My first official duty as the current — and future — El Paso County coroner is to officially declare the Top Line Candidates dead,” said a triumphant Dr. Leon Kelly during Tuesday’s primary watch party at Boot Barn Hall in Colorado Springs, referring to a group of hard-right Republicans who were selected by GOP activists at a statewide convention in April. “What do we hear from them now? Nothing. You know what that is? Silence. It’s also the sound when a bunch of RINOs kick the crap out of conspiracy theorists.”
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora lawmakers ground mayor’s proposal to limit international travel

AURORA | Mayor Mike Coffman’s plan to put more restrictions on international travel by Aurora City Council members was turned back on Monday. Members voted 6-4 to reject the mayor’s proposal, which would have required a majority of council members and either Aurora Sister Cities International or the city’s Office of International and Immigrant Affairs to sign off on international travel before a city lawmaker could take a taxpayer-funded trip.
AURORA, CO

