Outside groups have spent at least $2.87 million as of June 25 – nearly $1 million of that just in the last two weeks, according to Colorado's campaign finance database. The hottest race on the GOP side – at least in terms of independent expenditure committee (IEC) spending – is the Republican primary contest between House Minority Leader Hugh McLean and Austin Hein, a former communications director for the House GOP caucus, TRACER data show.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO