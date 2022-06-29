Special Report w/ Bret Baier - Tuesday, June 28

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade explained why institutional trust is "faltering across the board" in Friday's opening monologue of "The Ingraham Angle." BRIAN KILMEADE: Trust in our institutions is faltering across the board. Think about it. According to the Morning Consult tracker, trust in Congress is at 33%. That's down 10% from just a year ago. The Supreme Court was at 46%, down from 61% a year ago. The news media — I'm kind of in it — is at 38%, and it's listed as the most polarizing U.S. institution. Great. Frankly, it's not really surprising. Last year, for example, trust in media hit an all-time low and it just can't rebound, it seems. This last week has clarified why with lie after lie, especially when it comes to the Supreme Court.

POLITICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO