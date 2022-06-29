ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

DWAC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Investigation into Digital World Acquisition Corp. and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

By Business Wire
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces an investigation into potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws by Digital World Acquisition Corp. ("DWAC") (NASDAQ: DWAC; DWACW) focused on whether DWAC and certain of its officers and directors made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Shareholders Turn to Court to Push Greater Workplace Diversity

Shareholders interested in corporate diversity and inclusion practices and workplace culture are turning more toward litigation as a tool to hold companies accountable. Lawsuits from shareholders claiming their investments are threatened by bad work culture present a new realm of liability for companies that previously could’ve handled those allegations through arbitration and non-disclosure agreements. Unlike many employees, shareholders typically aren’t bound by these types of agreements.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Canopy Growth Enters Into Exchange Agreements With Holders Of Approximately $198M Of Convertible Notes

Canopy Growth Corporation CGC WEED has entered into privately negotiated exchange agreements with a limited number of holders, including Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ through its wholly-owned subsidiary Greenstar Canada Investment Limited Partnership, of the company’s outstanding 4.25% unsecured convertible senior notes due 2023, to acquire approximately CA$255.4 million ($198 million) aggregate principal amount of the notes from the note holders in exchange for common shares of the company and approximately CA$3 million ($2.35 million) in cash for accrued and unpaid interest.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Dwacw#Sec#Tmtg
Motley Fool

DocuSign CEO Ousted: What Investors Should Know

CEO Dan Springer abruptly resigned following a surprise announcement on June 21. DocuSign will need to win back investors with an eventual turnaround. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Benzinga

Benzinga Before The Bell: Roe vs Wade Ruling Effect, Airbnb's Ban on Parties, JetBlue's Modified Proposal And Other Top Financial Stories Tuesday, June 28

Credit Suisse Group AG CS will hold an Investor Deep Dive event today to inform investors about its key priorities and achievements across the Risk, Compliance & Technology & Operations functions, and the Wealth Management business. “Despite the challenging market environment, we remain firmly focused on executing our strategic plan...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Insiders Are Selling Nasdaq And 3 Other Stocks

US stock futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday after recording sharp losses in the previous session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this...
STOCKS
Benzinga

$1.59B In Stolen Funds In North Korea, Leading The World For Crypto-Related Cybercrime

With $1.59 billion in stolen crypto funds, North Korea heads the world as being the top location for cyberattacks and stealing of funds in crypto. What Happened: A recent report by Coincub revealed that North Korea has experienced 15 large-scale cybercrime incidents involving crypto, causing over $1.59 billion in stolen funds. These exploits are a result of a network of 7,000 hackers, constituting hacker collectives, such as Lazarus, and individual smaller-scale hackers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

eToro Said To Abandon SPAC Merger

Retail stock and cryptocurrency brokerage platform eToro is reportedly not going ahead with its planned blank-check merger. What Happened: The Information reported (via The Block Crypto) that the company has halted plans to merge with a Betsy Cohen-backed special purpose acquisition (SPAC) firm FinTech Acquisition Corp. V FTCV. The deal...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Over 20% of Toshiba Investors Against Activist Fund Execs, Dissident Director

TOKYO (Reuters) - More than 20% of Toshiba Corp shareholders voted against a dissident external director and two board directors from activist hedge fund investors, final voting results showed on Thursday. Such a level of opposition to company-backed candidates remains rare in Japan, although cases of rejection are on the...
MARKETS
CNBC

Wall Street layoffs likely ahead as two-year hiring boom turns to bust

Broad-based job cuts loom at major banks for the first time since 2019, thanks to a confluence of factors that have cast a pall over markets and caused most deal categories to plunge this year, industry sources said. The math is ominous: Headcount at JPMorgan's investment bank, Goldman Sachs and...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy