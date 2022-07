As the second holiday weekend in two weeks arrives, New Mexicans face fresh challenges calculating COVID-19 risk. By CDC standards, New Mexico has a surge of cases higher than last summer, without a mask mandate, managed by an understaffed Department of Health that provides irregular updates as hospitalizations and deaths increase. The last press briefing on June 8 came three months after an acknowledgment of the 2-year "anniversary" of COVID-19's arrival in New Mexico on March 11, 2020.

