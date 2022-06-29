ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Darren Bailey projected winner of Republican nomination for Illinois governor

By Adam Kight
wevv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarren Bailey has been projected as the winner of the Republican nomination in the race for governor of Illinois....

www.wevv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
CBS Chicago

Who will be Illinois' next Secretary of State? For the first time since 1998, we don't really know

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Voters are weighing in on who will replace retiring Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, who has held that office since 1999.With White going unchallenged in every Democratic primary since he took office in 1999, and never taking less than 63% of the vote against any Republican opponent in a general election, it's the fist time the outcome of the secretary of state race has been in question in more than two decades.There are some big names among the Democratic candidates, including former Illinois State Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias, who is looking to resurrect his political career after...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Bailey
NBC News

Chuck Todd: ‘J.B. Pritzker deserves the credit’ for Illinois' GOP primary results, ‘more than Donald Trump’

Chuck Todd breaks down last night’s primary election results in Illinois, Colorado, Mississippi, and New York. In the Illinois governor's race, former President Trump endorsed State Sen. Darren Bailey "late in the game," after he took the lead in the polls. "It is J.B. Pritzker that deserves the credit for Bailey, more than it is Donald Trump," Todd says. June 29, 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Republican Primary#Governor Of Illinois#Election State#Cnn#Democratic
International Business Times

Backers Of Trump Election Claims Lose In Colorado Republican Primaries

Republican candidates who echoed former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen presidency were defeated in high-profile nominating contests in Colorado on Tuesday ahead of November's midterm elections. The two Colorado candidates, U.S. Senate hopeful Ron Hanks and Tina Peters, who had sought the Republican nomination to be Colorado's...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Examiner

AOC-endorsed state lawmaker wins Illinois Democratic House primary

A state lawmaker with key endorsements from the Left won a primary election for Illinois's 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday, strongly positioning her to win a seat in Congress this fall. State Rep. Delia Ramirez, who was backed by a laundry list of high-profile progressives, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT),...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Dan Brady declares victory in race for GOP nomination for Illinois Secretary of State

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Rep. Dan Brady soundly defeated former prosecutor John Milhiser on Tuesday in the race for the Republican nomination for Illinois Secretary of State, as longtime Democratic incumbent Jesse White prepares to retire.With 52.8% of the vote counted, Brady was leading Milhiser 77% to 23%."Tonight has shown that hard work still counts for something in Illinois politics," Brady said in his victory speech in Bloomington.While Milhiser far outpaced Brady in fundraising, thanks almost entirely due an infusion of $700,000 from Republican candidate for governor Richard Irvin, who was himself bankrolled by billionaire Ken Griffin. Nonetheless, Brady...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy