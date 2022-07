CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Firefighters in Central responded to a kitchen fire that was sparked by an unattended pot on a stove on Thursday afternoon. The Central Fire Department said crews responded to Calverton Drive in the Hampton Village Subdivision and quickly extinguished the fire. However, the fire department said it wasn’t put out easily as the homeowner had used a kitchen fire extinguisher to put the fire out until the extinguisher emptied and the fire reignited.

