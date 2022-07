CASTRO VALLEY (KPIX) -- Billy Bradford says working on bicycles in his garage is a labor of love. His passion is restoring classic bikes but he quickly realized it was the process he loved. Once he was done with one restoration, he'd give it away to make room for another."I'm spending money on bikes, I'm spending money on parts and I'm giving them away. This is a terrible business model," Bradford laughed.That's how Bad Business Model Bikes was born in 2015 in Bradford's Castro Valley garage."It's a whole community of people that want to help and another community that need...

