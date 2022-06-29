ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MAJC set out to pursue funding to bring Dover’s vision to life

By Deja Parker
WMDT.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, Del. – MAJC also known as the Mid Atlantic Justice Coalition, community members, and officials got together to voice change for the area. MAJC put on an event to work towards goals that the community wants to be fixed. “The fundings there, it’s just a matter of...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

“So one barrier gone:” Wicomico Public Libraries go fine free

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – If you’ve thrown out or misplaced your old library card, you might want it now as today marks day one of Wicomico Public Libraries going fine free. Library personnel say they’re striving to remove all barriers that stop community members from visiting their facilities, with the biggest being fines.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

New mural honors legacy of historic African American community of West Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- What was once a giant, empty wall covered in graffiti is now home to a new mural paying homage to the African American community of West Rehoboth Beach. Funded in part by several community partners and a $25,000 BIPOC Leaders and Communities grant from the Delaware Community Foundation, the artwork looks to preserve the history of the area.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delaware.gov

Delaware ParentCamp Transforms School and Family Engagement

Traditional family engagement models often look like school staff up front presenting, families receiving and sharing feedback. The ParentCamp model transforms such stand-and-deliver sessions into facilitated dialogues “where the entire room is the expert and everyone brings important and unique perspectives to the table.”. Kuumba Academy Charter School was...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dover#Majc#Abc
Cape Gazette

In Rehoboth, questions linger for Sandcastle Motel project

Rehoboth Beach staff were able to explain why the contractor for the Sandcastle Motel was given special permission to demolish a large portion of the structure in the middle of the city’s annual moratorium on demolition. However, that wasn’t the case for those same staff members when commissioners questioned why the multimillion-dollar renovation wasn’t sent to the planning commission for site-plan review, despite appearing to meet a number of requirements that should have triggered one.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
wilmingtonde.gov

Electric Fan Giveaway Announced to Help Residents Fight the Heat

Fans will be distributed Mondays through Fridays at the City/County Building. Some relief from the summer heat is being offered to Wilmington’s seniors beginning tomorrow, Thursday, June 30, when the City starts distributing FREE electric fans to eligible residents. Mayor Mike Purzycki and Constituent Services Director Jennifer Prado announced today that FREE fans will be given away Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services, on the 3rd floor of the Redding Government Building at 800 North French Street.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Ground is broken for new Sussex Family Court

The long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony took place June 28 in downtown Georgetown on the site of what will be the new Sussex County Family Court building at the corner of Race and Market streets, across from the Sussex County Courthouse. “This is a great day for the Family Court of the...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington officials working to fix funky smelling, tasting water

For those who've detected a funky scent coming from their Wilmington tap water, city officials confirm they've smelled it as well, and are working on a solution. According to an announcement Mayor Mike Purzycki, Wilmington's Water Quality Laboratory determined algae growing at an accelerated rate due to higher summer temperatures is causing a musty, earthy smell and taste.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

SBY zoo updates, big plans for expansion in the works

SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Zoological park has been giving residents a free and exciting adventure with wild animals for over 60 years. Even though the zoo has gone through some major changes since its beginning, those with the park say they have a lot more plans in the work. “Trying to give them natural spaces that enhance their normal characteristics and abilities,” says zoo Director, Leonora Dillon.
SALISBURY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Still looking for fireworks? WDEL's got you covered

For those looking for fireworks to celebrate Independence Day, here are a few July 4th displays you can check out if you haven't nailed anything down. On Monday, July 4th, fireworks will be featured in Hockessin, Newark, and Wilmington, with a variety of activities scheduled. In Hockessin, festivities on July...
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

DART Announces Independence Day Holiday Weekend Bus Schedule

DOVER, Del.- DART has announced its bus schedule for the Independence Day holiday weekend. DART Routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 13, 15, 33, 40 and 64 will operate on a Sunday schedule, Route 47 will operate on its Saturday schedule, and DART’s Route 305 Beach Connection and Beach Bus services will operate regularly scheduled service. Paratransit will operate complimentary ADA-only service .
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawarepublic.org

Algae growth causing 'musty' smell and taste in Wilmington tap water

After complaints of Wilmington’s tap water having a musty taste and smell, City officials say they’ve found the problem – algae. The City says it received a cluster of complaints about the tap water this week, though Assistant Water Division Director Kelly Slabicki said it’s still safe to drink.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

‘This Is Hatred, This Is Foul’: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, Teachers’ Union Denounce Legislation Targeting LGBTQ Youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and the teachers’ union condemned bills in Harrisburg that would affect the LGTBQ+ community. Two passed the Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday. One would restrict what Republicans call “sexually explicit content.” Another restricts instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. Krasner called the bills “despicable.” “We hope and expect that they will be vetoed because this is hatred, this is foul,” Krasner said. “People are already hurt. They are already hurt because they have been singled out, they have been pointed out. They have been told they are not good enough and none of that is true.” The district attorney said the Pennsylvania legislature should concentrate on the gun violence epidemic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cape Gazette

Doo-Dah Parade is a Lewes tradition

The Doo-Dah Parade has been a Lewes tradition for more than 50 years. Although it’s never been an officially sanctioned parade, hundreds of people line the city’s streets about 5 p.m. every Fourth of July in anticipation of the fun, loosely organized celebration. Dennis Forney captured this photograph just a month after establishing the Cape Gazette in 1993. Shown is Leon Fisher driving his antique John Deere tractor hauling a trailer-load of Fourth of July celebrants. The parade was founded by Phyllis Hoenen and Carolyn Shockley, who rallied people to gather pots and pans and metal trash can lids to use as cymbals, and along with a portable record player with an album of John Philip Sousa marches, they took to the streets. It has grown into a much-anticipated event in Lewes. Shockley passed away in 2000, while Hoenen died in 2019, but their memories live on every Fourth of July in Lewes.
LEWES, DE
ucsusa.org

Healthcare Professionals Ask EPA to Protect Frontline Communities

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is usually quiet, but for those who live along Route 9 in New Castle, Delaware, it’s hard to forget the harrowing events that unfolded in November 2018. A local chemical manufacturer had an ethylene oxide leak, with nearly 3,000 pounds of the chemical released into the community. The risk of explosion ultimately shut down the Delaware Memorial Bridge to traffic, and residents were told to shelter in place as the flammable chemical leaked from the plant. In the aftermath, OSHA fined the facility, but also pointed out that the accident was preventable.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WMDT.com

Rehoboth shops prepare for busy July 4th weekend, hope for big ‘boom’ in business

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Rave reviews make Mod Cottage on Rehoboth Avenue a tourist hotspot. As travel is anticipated at nearly pre-pandemic levels this holiday weekend, Owner Brad Holsinger says he expects to see lots of red, white, and green. “It kind of sets the tone. If we have a really big 4th of July weekend we can pretty well expect the rest of the summer will be quite active and busy as well,” Holsinger said.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Run SBY marathon opens early registration

SALISBURY, Md. – Run SBY is beginning to prepare for the 5th annual Run SBY marathon which will be on April 1st. This past April marked the first time the run could be in-person again since COVID. Although next year the course will remain the same, organizers say they’re planning to make it even bigger and better.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Premier Development Opportunity 79.3+/- Acres Coastal Hwy. Milford, De.

Excellent Opportunity For Development ideally located east of Route 1 just south of New Wharf Rd. with direct access off of the NE Front Street Milford Bypass (now complete). 79.30 +/- Acres with frontage on Coastal Hwy., New Wharf Rd. and The Mispillion River. Part of the original 96 +/- Acres was purchased by DelDOT to build the Milford Bypass and DelDOT has approved and installed the farm entrance off of New Wharf Rd. Public water on site. $2,900,000.00. Note: Part of the farm is currently planted, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CROP. Please call Alison Bailey Bay Coast Realty for additional information (302) 236-0286 myagentbailey@gmail.com.
MILFORD, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy