Fireworks now on sale in North Platte

By Beatriz Reyna
knopnews2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As firework stands go up across the state, celebrating the Fourth of July is going to cost you more this year. Firework stands were officially able to start selling their inventory as of noon Tuesday. Monroe Fireworks has been in business for 20 years....

www.knopnews2.com

knopnews2.com

Swim Safety

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) With the first week of summer in the books, many people are looking for different ways to enjoy the summer heat. The water seems like the popular destination around this time of year but it can also be proven dangerous without the proper safety protocols. At the North Platte Rec Center, they conduct swimming lessons to teach people of all ages about how to be safe in the water. Maya Lemon further explains why it is important for kids, especially to learn how to swim and to use those skills in the water.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

SkyWest Airlines to continue to provide service from North Platte to Denver

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s airport manager is optimistic about the future of essential air service in North Platte. SkyWest Airlines submitted an application to continue operating out of North Platte, but on a smaller scale. The airline is proposing to operate under SkyWest Charter with 30 seats instead of the current 50 seats.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

LCSO: Alcohol a factor after car drives into canal near Lake Maloney

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Authorities said a driver will be cited for numerous violations after a vehicle drove into a canal near Lake Maloney, south of North Platte. On June 29, around 11:30 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a disturbance report from a resident at Lake Maloney. The homeowner advised two injured and intoxicated teenagers came to his door. The female and male advised they had driven their vehicle into the Nebraska Public Power District canal somewhere near the Outlet Camping Area.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Kansas man killed in North Platte in two-vehicle crash

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - At 8:18 am, Friday, the North Platte Police Department and North Platte Fire Department responded to the report of an injury accident at the intersection of Walker Road and Jeffers St. The accident involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. The motorcycle operator had extensive injuries and died at the scene. The intersection was shut down while an investigation was conducted by members of the North Platte Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Imperial Republican

Special elk season in nearby counties causing concern

A special elk depredation season set by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on private land in parts of Perkins, Lincoln, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties is getting a lot of attention. While some farmers, hunters and elected representatives believe the details of the July 1-31 season were not well...
PARKS, NE
Salina Post

Police: Kansas man dies in Nebraska motorcycle, SUV crash

NORTH PLATTE —A Kansas man died in an accident just before 8:30a.m. Friday in North Platte, Nebraska. According to the North Platte Police Department, a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by by Justin V. Trussell, 58, of Kendall, Kansas, was southbound on Jeffers Street and struck a northbound 1995 Ford Bronco driven by Donald L. Hazen, 85, of North Platte, who was turning west on Walker Road.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
holyokeenterprise.com

Special elk season gets mixed reaction in Nebraska

A special elk depredation season set by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for July 1-31 on private land in specific parts of Perkins, Lincoln, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties, is getting a lot of attention. While some farmers, hunters and elected representatives believe the details of the season were not well thought out, the season is going forward with more than 60 permits sold the first day, according to the Game and Parks Commission.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

How to avoid firework related injuries

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Fourth of July weekend is around the corner and for many of us, it means getting fireworks for fun. Fire officials are warning the public about the dangers associated with setting off fireworks to celebrate the holiday. The North Platte Fire Department said there...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Hershland Seniors host Loomis

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershland Seniors defeated Loomis 3-2 Thursday evening in Hershey in the second game of a Juniors-Seniors doubleheader. After a scoreless first inning Hershland was able to take the victory in a close, low scoring game. Both teams got out to a great defensive start as Hershland...
HERSHEY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arthur, Cherry, Grant, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake McConaughy, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Arthur; Cherry; Grant; Hooker; Keith; Lincoln; McPherson; Sheridan The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Arthur County in west central Nebraska Southwestern Cherry County in north central Nebraska Grant County in west central Nebraska Northern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Western Hooker County in west central Nebraska Northwestern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Western McPherson County in west central Nebraska Southeastern Sheridan County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 515 PM CDT/415 PM MDT/. * At 435 PM CDT/335 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Ashby to near Arthur to 7 miles southwest of Lemoyne, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Arthur, Paxton, Hyannis, Whitman, Keystone, Kingsley Dam, Ashby, Sarben, Lemoyne, Duluth, Swede Lake, Flatts, Cogill Lake, Green Lake, Bucktail Lake, Whitman Road crossing the North Branch of the Middle Loup River, Three Mile Lake, Pratt Lake, Eagle Gulch Campground and Carr Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 129 and 174. Highway 61 between mile markers 93 and 175. Highway 92 between mile markers 123 and 197. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 144 and 149. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

Nationals Seniors host Kearney Wednesday night

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Nationals Seniors defeated Kearney Wednesday night at Bill Wood Field as part of a Juniors-Seniors doubleheader by a score of 4-3. The Nationals scored one in the first inning and kept the lead through three innings despite only one hit. Kearney got...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Nationals Juniors take on Kearney

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Nationals Juniors fell to the Kearney Juniors Wednesday at Bill Wood Field in the first of a Juniors-Seniors doubleheader by a score of 11-1. Kearney used a consistent performance from the start to take control of the game early and force a run rule ending in the fifth inning.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Davion Evans Jr. signs to NPCC for Basketball

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NPCC Knights add another commit to their list of signees for the upcoming basketball season. Davion Evans Jr. from New Hope, Minnesota will be making his way to North Platte in the fall to compete on the court with the Knights next season. Evans...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Sand Hills Express

Three County Fire Departments Respond to Hay Fire on Pressey West Road

OCONTO – A fire erupted around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29 on Pressey West Road and Road 786, north of Oconto and near Pressey Park and the Pressey State Wildlife Management Area. Calls went out at 11:16 to three Custer County fire departments, all of whom swiftly arrived...
OCONTO, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Infant found with symptoms similar to 'wartime prisoners'

NORTH PLATTE -- A couple in North Platte is charged with child negligence after their infant son was found to be severely malnourished. Thursday, bond was set and filed for 37-year-old Jason Borda and 34-year-old Melinda Borda in Lincoln County Court. According to court documents, North Platte Police responded to...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Plainsmen finish first half of Inaugural Season tied for first

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As the first half of the North Platte Plainsmen’s Inaugural Season comes to a close, they find themselves tied for first place in the Nebraskaland Division of the Independence League. The Plainsmen are currently tied for first place with the Western Nebraska Pioneers out of Gering. Both of these teams have a 17-10 record so far on the season. Following the Plainsmen and the Pioneers in second is the Fremont Moo, then the Nebraska Prospects in third, and then the Hastings Sodbusters in fourth.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Sioux City Journal

Elwood man discharges gun, injures deputies with a knife while being arrested

ELWOOD — An Elwood man allegedly discharged a gun and injured deputies with a knife while he was being arrested at his Plum Creek Canyon residence. Jeremy Bendler, 36, has been charged with assault of an officer, a Class 2 felony, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, Class 2 felony and a second subsequent offense of resisting arrest, a Class 3A felony.
ELWOOD, IA

