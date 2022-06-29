ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morant nominated for two ESPYS

By Mike Ceide
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS – He finished the season as the NBA’s Most Improved Player and voted second team All-NBA.

Now, Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant has a chance to win not one but two ESPYS which celebrate the best players and moments in sports.

While he’s not up for the NBA’s top player… at least not this year… Morant was nominated for the best Breakthrough Athlete of the Year.

Adding a nomination for best play of the year for his ja-dropping dunk against the Timberwolves Malik Beasley in game five of their playoff series, which brought the house down at FedExForum.

This year’s ESPY’S will be held in L.A. on July 20th.

