ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Eau Claire city leaders signal intent to pursue fall referendum

By Andrew Dowd Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 3 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — A majority of the Eau Claire City Council said the city should go to referendum this fall to raise revenues, even if that means appearing on ballots while Eau Claire public schools are also asking for more taxpayer money.

While not an official vote, the seven council members who stayed for the end of a Tuesday evening work session each indicated they want to put a question on the ballot on Nov. 8.

“I think we should try. We can’t wait another year,” Councilman Joshua Miller said.

The city hasn’t yet settled on a dollar amount it would ask from voters, but council members discussed limiting the property tax impact to $75 for the average homeowner.

Further discussions on a total price tag for the referendum and wording of the ballot question are expected to take place at the council’s July 12 meeting. To get onto the November ballot, the council must have a referendum question finalized by late August.

A referendum would allow the city to exceed state-set property tax limits so additional employees could be hired to address difficulties the municipal workforce has had meeting needs as Eau Claire has grown. Specifically, during Tuesday’s work session there were requests mentioned for more firefighters/paramedics, police officers, streets workers, parks employees and an additional forester.

Tuesday was the first chance for the council to discuss survey results released last week on community opinions on potential school and city referendums.

Conducted earlier this month by consulting firm Baker Tilly, the phone survey interviewed 402 voters living in the Eau Claire school district, including 306 who reside within Eau Claire city limits. Among the questions asked was how respondents would vote if they saw two referendums on the same ballot.

Of those surveyed, 35% said they would approve both a school and city referendum if they showed up on the same ballot, versus 30% who would reject both. Another 21% said they would vote just for the new school spending, 8% would only back the city referendum, and 6% had no opinion on a two-question ballot.

”There is a risk of if there are two on the ballot,” Councilwoman Emily Anderson said.

Councilman Charlie Johnson said it’s unfortunate that both the public schools and the city need more money at the same time, but the two should move ahead with their referendums.

”I think you’re just setting yourself up for failure if you push it off,” he said.

To improve the chances of a city referendum passing, data from the survey indicate that voters need to hear more about the city’s needs.

One of the findings from the survey that encouraged City Manager Stephanie Hirsch and council members was how respondents felt after they were told about the services the city could pay for with referendum money.

When first asked if they’d support a property tax increase to pay for basic city services that can’t be funded under current state revenue limits, only 35% were in favor. After learning of emergency services, housing programs, maintenance of streets and parks, and other services the money could pay for, support rose to 54% of those surveyed.

“The consultant said that was the biggest increase from the initial and informed measures that he’d seen in recent history,” Hirsch said.

That did show that educating voters on the city’s financial struggles before they go to the polls can make a difference in the election.

”I’m feeling pretty bullish on our chances of success if between now and November we plaster the city with an information campaign,” Miller said.

Council President Terry Weld agreed that the city’s elected officials will need to make the case to voters.

”It’s really all-hands-on-deck with the council for the next months,” he said to his fellow council members.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wiproud.com

Eau Claire residents could see a property tax increase

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The city of Eau Claire may be asking voters to increase their property taxes next year. City council members discussed a potential referendum at yesterday’s work session to go on this November’s ballot. They say it would help pay for city needs....
WEAU-TV 13

Tenants at Luther Lakeside Apartments have one year to move out

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After 40 years, Mayo Clinic Health System is not renewing its contract with Luther Lakeside apartments in Eau Claire. People living in the Luther Lakeside Apartment building in Eau Claire are upset after learning from Mayo Clinic Health System they have one year to move out.
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin Elections Commission sends mailing to eligible but unregistered voters

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - During the week America celebrates its freedom and independence, Wisconsin election officials are encouraging people to register to vote. The week of July 4, the Wisconsin Elections Commission is mailing approximately 178,500 postcards to Wisconsin residents who appear to be eligible to vote but aren’t registered. The postcards, which will bear an image saying “Official Election Mail,” will tell people how to register online at MyVote.wi.gov and give them a toll-free number to ask questions. The postcard does not include a registration form, but it can be used as proof of residence for registering.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa County Board passes resolution to permanently close Tilden Gun Range

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa County Board has passed a resolution to permanently close the Tilden Gun Range following legal action from Rooney Farms, which operates near the range. Jake Rooney, a Chippewa Falls man, said in Feb. that he found several bullet holes from the range on his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eau Claire, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Eau Claire, WI
Government
winonaradio.com

Update on New Jail Construction in Winona

(KWNO)- Winona County Sherrif, Ron Ganrude, met with project managers on Tuesday to get an update on the construction of the new jail in Winona. Ganrude says the project is right on schedule to be completed in June of 2023. As of Tuesday, construction is 45% completed. Ganrude mentioned that...
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

The search for affordable housing in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Home and rental prices are going up, making it harder for people to find places to live. A report from Realtor.com in March stated national rent prices have jumped 17% from last year. In 2021, Eau Claire moved up to the eighth largest city in Wisconsin, but with a growing city comes a rising need for housing.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Council discusses Highway 61 projects, chicken keeping

Morning commutes and travel may look different over the course of the next four years with some major construction projects planned along Highway 61 through Red Wing. At the June 27 City Council meeting, MnDOT project manager Chad Hanson presented five projects that are planned for Highway 61 from Welch to Lake City.
RED WING, MN
WEAU-TV 13

DHS: Only 2 Wisconsin counties still have high COVID-19 activity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just two Wisconsin counties are still reporting high COVID-19 Community Levels, the latest Department of Health Services report shows. Meanwhile, as more and more counties recede into the Low category, Dane Co. remains locked between those two tiers. The agency’s weekly update found only Barron and...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referendums#City Limits#Eau#Politics Local
WEAU-TV 13

Evers approves culvert replacement project in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A culvert replacement project is scheduled to soon be underway in Dunn County. According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Governor Tony Evers has signed a $459,377 contract with prime contractor A-1 Excavating of Bloomer for a culvert replacement project on Wisconsin Highway 64 north of Menomonie in the Dunn County Town of Wilson.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UW-Eau Claire Vice Chancellor responds to criticism

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -UW-Eau Claire professors and chancellors are clashing over the merging of the Office of Multicultural Affairs and Blugold Beginnings. UW-Eau Claire Vice Chancellor of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Student Affairs, Olga Diaz, says she found out about a letter signed by 125 UWEC professors this morning. She says the letter criticizes the direction she is taking with multicultural affairs at the university.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

4 churches vandalized in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Falls Police Department is investigating reports of vandalism at multiple Catholic churches in the city of Chippewa Falls. Sergeant Drew Zehm with the Chippewa Falls Police Department says Holy Ghost, Notre Dame and St. Charles churches were vandalized. He says the incidents are believed to be related and happened within the last couple of days.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
wortfm.org

35 Years Later, Wisconsin’s Act 292 Law is Still on the Books

When Tammy Loertscher entered the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire in 2014, she was looking for help with a thyroid issue. She told her doctor that she had been self-medicating with marijuana and methamphetamine. While at the clinic, she took a pregnancy test and found that she was 14 weeks pregnant.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
wiproud.com

Bean & Bacon Days in Augusta

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A community celebration is back just in time for the Fourth of July. Sponsored by the Augusta Lions Club, Bean and Bacon Days is the big summertime event in the city. It runs this weekend with a parade Saturday at 1:30 p.m., games and...
AUGUSTA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

CFAUSD votes to remove book from curriculum

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - In May of 2022 a parent petitioned the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District to remove a book from its schools. That book is Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe by Preston Norton. At the time a panel recommended to keep the book in the district.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

BERRY UP: Strawberry season is here in Western Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A sure sign of summer is the arrival of strawberry season in Western Wisconsin. It’s berry good news, but the window for enjoying the fruits of area farmers’ labor is fleeting, as the strawberry season only lasts between two and three weeks. The fields at...
MENOMONIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in fire Thursday in Town of Wheaton

TOWN OF WHEATON (CHIPPEWA COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - Wheaton Fire & Rescue put out a structure fire Thursday evening before it had a chance to spread to other buildings. In a Facebook post Friday, Wheaton Fire & Rescue said that they were called to a fire on 10th Street at 9:36 p.m. Thursday. When crews arrived, they found wood debris from a destroyed corn crib that had caught on fire and was threatening other nearby buildings. The fire was put out as it approached a nearby granary, which was checked over for any signs of catching on fire. The fire was contained to the debris without damaging the granary.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: Two Dead After Motorcycle Crash In The City Of Rice Lake

UPDATE (July 1, 5 p.m) – The two motorcyclists killed in the accident in Rice Lake have been identified. They are 42-year-old Jacob Allan Laurion of Rice Lake, and 50-year-old Steven John Koslucher of Canosia Township. Duluth City Council President Arik Forsman sharing in a tweet that they were...
RICE LAKE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Mondovi man accused of theft in Buffalo County

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a club in Buffalo County. Court records show 46-year-old Ronnie Killian of Mondovi, Wis. is facing a charge of theft -movable property (> $10,000 -$100,000). According to a criminal complaint, on June 23, 2022 an officer...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Jun. 28, 2022

BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
4K+
Followers
178
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy