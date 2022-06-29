Eau Claire city leaders signal intent to pursue fall referendum

EAU CLAIRE — A majority of the Eau Claire City Council said the city should go to referendum this fall to raise revenues, even if that means appearing on ballots while Eau Claire public schools are also asking for more taxpayer money.

While not an official vote, the seven council members who stayed for the end of a Tuesday evening work session each indicated they want to put a question on the ballot on Nov. 8.

“I think we should try. We can’t wait another year,” Councilman Joshua Miller said.

The city hasn’t yet settled on a dollar amount it would ask from voters, but council members discussed limiting the property tax impact to $75 for the average homeowner.

Further discussions on a total price tag for the referendum and wording of the ballot question are expected to take place at the council’s July 12 meeting. To get onto the November ballot, the council must have a referendum question finalized by late August.

A referendum would allow the city to exceed state-set property tax limits so additional employees could be hired to address difficulties the municipal workforce has had meeting needs as Eau Claire has grown. Specifically, during Tuesday’s work session there were requests mentioned for more firefighters/paramedics, police officers, streets workers, parks employees and an additional forester.

Tuesday was the first chance for the council to discuss survey results released last week on community opinions on potential school and city referendums.

Conducted earlier this month by consulting firm Baker Tilly, the phone survey interviewed 402 voters living in the Eau Claire school district, including 306 who reside within Eau Claire city limits. Among the questions asked was how respondents would vote if they saw two referendums on the same ballot.

Of those surveyed, 35% said they would approve both a school and city referendum if they showed up on the same ballot, versus 30% who would reject both. Another 21% said they would vote just for the new school spending, 8% would only back the city referendum, and 6% had no opinion on a two-question ballot.

”There is a risk of if there are two on the ballot,” Councilwoman Emily Anderson said.

Councilman Charlie Johnson said it’s unfortunate that both the public schools and the city need more money at the same time, but the two should move ahead with their referendums.

”I think you’re just setting yourself up for failure if you push it off,” he said.

To improve the chances of a city referendum passing, data from the survey indicate that voters need to hear more about the city’s needs.

One of the findings from the survey that encouraged City Manager Stephanie Hirsch and council members was how respondents felt after they were told about the services the city could pay for with referendum money.

When first asked if they’d support a property tax increase to pay for basic city services that can’t be funded under current state revenue limits, only 35% were in favor. After learning of emergency services, housing programs, maintenance of streets and parks, and other services the money could pay for, support rose to 54% of those surveyed.

“The consultant said that was the biggest increase from the initial and informed measures that he’d seen in recent history,” Hirsch said.

That did show that educating voters on the city’s financial struggles before they go to the polls can make a difference in the election.

”I’m feeling pretty bullish on our chances of success if between now and November we plaster the city with an information campaign,” Miller said.

Council President Terry Weld agreed that the city’s elected officials will need to make the case to voters.

”It’s really all-hands-on-deck with the council for the next months,” he said to his fellow council members.