Lisbon, OH

Lisbon passes first vote to allow chickens in village

By Jacob Thompson
 3 days ago

LISBON, Ohio )WKBN) — Lisbon Village council made a decision on the ordinance to allow chickens into the village.

Council approved the first reading of the ordinance by a vote of 5 to 2. Now they have to go through two more readings of the ordinance before it’s put into act.

If they pass the next two, chickens will be allowed in the village.

The next council meeting is on July 12.

