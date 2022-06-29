Lisbon passes first vote to allow chickens in village
LISBON, Ohio )WKBN) — Lisbon Village council made a decision on the ordinance to allow chickens into the village.
Council approved the first reading of the ordinance by a vote of 5 to 2. Now they have to go through two more readings of the ordinance before it’s put into act.Man charged in Masury animal seizure case
If they pass the next two, chickens will be allowed in the village.
The next council meeting is on July 12.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 1