ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Pam Anderson wins Republican primary for Colorado secretary of state

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39bOcS_0gP6Y3sp00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Three Republicans were in the running for Secretary of State to go against incumbent Jena Griswold. The winner of the GOP race is Pam Anderson.

The Secretary of State is the head of the state department and interprets election laws and oversees elections. Both topics were a hot topic in Colorado since Griswold’s was elected in 2018.

Full Election Results: See all primary races

Anderson was first elected to an office in 2003 when she served as the non-partisan city clerk for the City of Wheat Ridge and then served as the Republican clerk and recorder for Jefferson County. According to Anderson’s website, if elected she will look into election fraud, believes elections administrations can be improved, and provide fair and transparent elections.

Anderson defeated Tina Peters and Mike O’Donnell. She issued the following statement after winning:

“Tonight, Colorado voters nominated someone that is a competent, experienced professional for
their candidate for Secretary of State in November. They are sending a clear message to the
current Secretary of State that they are ready to restore a trusted and fair leader to the office. I am
humbled by their support. I don’t take their trust lightly. I commit to serve this office faithfully
and put public service and accountability first. I’m not interested in using this campaign nor this
office as a platform for hyper partisan and self-serving politics but to be a leader that Colorado
needs.

“There are clear differences between my vision for the office of Secretary of State and my
opponents, Republican or Democratic. As an election official for nearly twenty years and having
represented one of the most politically diverse counties in the country, I know that as Coloradans
we share the most important values as Americans— for accessible, accurate, and fair elections. I
will continue my fight for restoring the confidence of Colorado voters against lies and the
politicians or interest groups that seek to weaponize elections administration for political
advantage.

“As a leader for local elections officials, I want to thank them for their work and service, and I
am so proud of how we follow the lead of all voters to provide access to their rights, under the
most difficult conditions we have ever faced. Voter confidence has been shaken, and well-meaning people do have questions and concerns. I won’t shy away from these debates and will
support local election officials through reliance on evidence-based elections, adherence to the
law, training, and funding resources. I will be the fair referee for Colorado to continue to
improve both access for voters and securing and enhancing our elections. These efforts won’t be
driven by partisan politics or campaign talking points but focused on policy and rebuilding
confidence in our elections by removing the rhetoric and outright lies that are driving debates in
echo chambers.

“My campaign and this election will go beyond just who is the most qualified and experienced to
serve the voters of Colorado. It will be about who has the proven leadership to stand up for these
principles with trust and integrity.”

Anderson will go against Griswold in the general election on Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
westernslopenow.com

Tina Peters denies loss and claims fraud in the Colorado Primary

The Colorado Primary may be over, but the controversy isn’t. “We didn’t lose, we just found out more fraud,” said Republican candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, Tina Peters the night of the Primary. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has been indicted on ten criminal counts...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

A look at how much money is being poured into Colorado’s governor race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the June primaries now in the rear view mirror, the race for Colorado's next governor heats up. Thursday, 13 investigates took a look at the amount of money being poured into both candidate's races.  So far, incumbent Governor Jared Polis has spent $1.7 million, and his Republican opponent Heidi The post A look at how much money is being poured into Colorado’s governor race appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Here are 5 new laws that start on July 1 in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Several new laws go into effect in Colorado on July 1. Gov. Jared Polis said some of the laws are a series aimed at saving Coloradans money. “As an entrepreneur, I know every dollar counts when starting a business, and I’m thrilled that it is now nearly free to start a business in Colorado. Coloradans are going to see lower costs to renew their driver’s license, and we are cutting licensing fees for Colorado’s health care workers including our nurses and mental health professionals,” said Gov. Polis. “We’re saving people money, cutting costs and making sure there’s more money going back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
City
Colorado City, CO
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Elections
County
Denver, CO
City
Wheat Ridge, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
coloradonewsline.com

Elisabeth Epps wins Colorado House District 6 primary race

A nail-biter of a primary race ended in a decisive win for progressive Elisabeth Epps, a self-described abolitionist and former public defender who beat Katie March in the Democratic primary for Denver’s state House District 6. March, who was supported by business groups and the party establishment, led by...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Colorado Dispensaries Prepare for 7/10

Has it been almost three months since 4/20? Time to get out the dab rig. The exact origin of the 7/10 celebration is murky, but it's widely agreed that the inspiration was a date whose numbers look like the word "oil" when turned upside down. While July 10 is a relatively new day of festivities for the cannabis community, 7/10 has evolved quickly as extraction technology progresses. But not all of that evolution has been appreciated.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

You’re insane if you think Colorado Republicans chose sanity

A common response to the Colorado primary election results this week was to remark that Republican voters rejected the election conspiracists, returned the party to the mainstream, signaled support for the establishment over the fringe. It’s true that in several high-profile races the most reality-challenged, “team crazy” candidates got beat bad. That’s a relief. But […] The post You’re insane if you think Colorado Republicans chose sanity appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Jena Griswold
northfortynews

338 Mile Pipeline Proposed to bring Water to Northern Colorado Through Wyoming

Water Horse Resources Secures Construction Company MasTec Advancing its proposed multi-billion-dollar project to bring new water supplies from the Green River in Utah to Colorado’s Front Range area, Water Horse Resources, LLC, has formed an [...] This post 338 Mile Pipeline Proposed to bring Water to Northern Colorado Through Wyoming previously appeared on North Forty News.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

The History of Colorado’s Oldest Town

Where will you find the oldest "town" in Colorado? That question is a little more complex than it sounds. Most consider the town of San Luis to be the oldest in Colorado. Here's a quick look at the 171 years of this community's amazing history. What Defines a 'Town'?. I...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#State Of Colorado#Republican Primary#Politics State#Election State#Election Fraud#Gop
1230 ESPN

By the Numbers: Exactly How Common Are Abortions In Colorado?

With the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, you might be wondering exactly how common abortion is in Colorado. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the number of abortions performed in Colorado has been on the rise over the last 5 years. In 2016, there were 8,333 abortions performed in the state, which was the lowest number since 2002. In 2021, there were a reported 11,598 abortions in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy