WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – Responders searched by land, air, and boat along the Quaboag River in Warren after receiving a call of a juvenile in distress Wednesday afternoon. According to the Warren Fire Department, around 3:50 p.m. they were informed the child had floated down the river. Search plans were initiated by the Police. Main Street and South Street served as a Unified Command Post. Searches began by land, air, and boat from the center of Warren to the Palmer Town Line.

WARREN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO