Alabama is moving to prohibit transgender medication and surgeries for minors just days after the landmark Supreme Court case overturning Roe v. Wade. The state is among the first to cite Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization to argue for banning sex-change surgery for minors, according to the Associated Press. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office is asking for the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to lift an injunction to allow Alabama to enforce a state law making it a felony to give puberty blockers or hormones to minors, arguing transitioning for minors is not a constitutional right or "deeply rooted in our history or traditions."

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO