ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kathy Hochul wins Democratic nomination for New York governor

By Michelle L. Price, Associated Press
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Hochul won the Democratic nomination for New York governor Tuesday, setting her on an expected path to...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PBS NewsHour

Supreme Court to hear appeal from North Carolina Republicans that could limit state court authority

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear an appeal from North Carolina Republicans that could drastically limit state court authority over congressional redistricting, as well as elections for Congress and the presidency. The justices will consider whether state courts, finding violations of their state constitutions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
PBS NewsHour

Sen. Patrick Leahy to undergo hip surgery after fall

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont has broken a hip in a fall at his home and was to undergo surgery to repair it, his office said Thursday. The 82-year-old Democrat fell Wednesday night in McLean, Virginia, the statement said. Doctors determined the best course of action would be to have surgery to repair the hip as soon as possible.
MCLEAN, VA
PBS NewsHour

Lankford wins GOP primary in race for U.S. Senate seat

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — U.S. Sen. James Lankford won Tuesday’s GOP primary outright in his race for reelection to another six-year term in the U.S. Senate. Lankford, 54, defeated Tulsa pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, 30, and Joan Farr, 67, of Broken Arrow and will be a heavy favorite to defeat the Democratic primary winner in November’s general election.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
PBS NewsHour

Utah Sen. Mike Lee fends off 2 opponents to win GOP primary

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Sen. Mike Lee won Utah’s Republican primary Tuesday, fending off attacks from two challengers who criticized him for his unwavering loyalty to former President Donald Trump and uncompromising lawmaking style. The second-term Republican and Trump loyalist now advances to the November election, where...
UTAH STATE
PBS NewsHour

A ballot initiative in Michigan could let voters choose whether abortion is a protected right

At summer festivals, farmers markets, parks and rallies, volunteers with clipboards across Michigan are making a final push to collect signatures to put reproductive freedom on the November ballot. The proposed constitutional amendment, “Michigan Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative,” would protect “the right to make and effectuate decisions about all...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Jumaane Williams
Person
Andrew Cuomo
PBS NewsHour

2022 Utah Primary Results

The Republican primary for U.S. Senate pits one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies, GOP incumbent Sen. Mike Lee, against two challengers who have spent months questioning if Lee’s loyalty to the former president will hurt Utah residents. Former state lawmaker Becky Edwards and political operative Ally...
UTAH STATE
PBS NewsHour

2022 South Carolina Primary Election Runoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — In South Carolina, Democrats are picking which candidate will take on South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott this fall. Author and preservationist Catherine Fleming Bruce and state Rep. Krystle Matthews will face off Tuesday in a runoff for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Politics State#Politics Governor#Democratic#Republicans
PBS NewsHour

2022 Oklahoma Primary Election

Republicans in Oklahoma are picking two U.S. Senate nominees on Tuesday. A crowd of high-profile GOP contenders is vying to replace retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe, including former President Donald Trump’s former Environmental Protection Agency administrator, Scott Pruitt, who resigned from his Washington post under a cloud of ethics scandals. Other candidates include Rep. Markwayne Mullin; T.W. Shannon, the state legislature’s first Black House speaker; and Luke Holland, Inhofe’s longtime chief of staff.
OKLAHOMA STATE
PBS NewsHour

2022 Colorado Primary Election Results

(Associated Press) GOP businessman Joe O’Dea, who has spoken publicly about his support for abortion rights, is running for the nomination to take on Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet this fall. O’Dea’s top rival is state Rep. Ron Hanks, who opposes abortion in all circumstances and attended the Jan. 6, 2021 rally that preceded the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
PBS NewsHour

As states ban abortion, clinics scramble to divert patients

They call her, desperate, scared and often broke. Some are rape and domestic violence victims. Others are new mothers, still breastfeeding infants. Another pregnancy so soon, they say, is something they just can’t handle. “Heart wrenching,” said Angela Huntington, an abortion navigator for Planned Parenthood in Missouri, who is...
MISSOURI STATE
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy