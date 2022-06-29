ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Sesame Street character Elmo is given COVID-19 vaccine shot in PSA urging parents to have children vaccinated

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Sesame Street character Elmo was administered a COVID-19 vaccine shot in a public service announcement the Sesame Workshop released on Tuesday.

The Elmo character in the storyline of the series is three-and-a-half-years-old, and now eligible after the FDA Friday approved Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for children between the ages of five-years-old and six-months-old.

In the spot, Elmo was seen speaking with his father Louie about receiving the shot, saying, 'Yeah, there was a little pinch. But it was OK!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fO19M_0gP6Wtl400
The latest: Sesame Street character Elmo was administered a COVID-19 vaccine shot in a public service announcement the Sesame Workshop released on Tuesday

Louie said, 'Was it safe? Was it the right decision? I talked to our pediatrician so I could make the right choice - I learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep himself, our friends, neighbors and everyone else healthy and enjoying the things they love.'

A tweet from the official Elmo account read: 'Elmo got the COVID vaccine today, just like Elmo's mommy and daddy! Elmo's daddy had a lot of questions, but Elmo's doctor said the vaccine would help keep Elmo healthy, and all of Elmo's friends and family too! #CaringForEachOther.'

Elmo is the latest character on the iconic show to receive the vaccine, as a PSA featuring Big Bird (who is six-years-old in the storyline) receiving a vaccine shot in a clip released last November.

Sesame Workshop worked on the clip in a joint venture with the COVID Collaborative's COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative and the Ad Council, Variety reported. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC were also involved in the project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n1NdT_0gP6Wtl400
The Elmo character in the storyline of the series is three-and-a-half-years-old, and now eligible after the FDA Friday approved Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for children between the ages of five-years-old and six-months-old
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JlRvM_0gP6Wtl400
In the spot, Elmo was seen speaking with his father Louie about receiving the shot, saying, 'Yeah, there was a little pinch. But it was OK!'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gknhh_0gP6Wtl400
Louie said, 'Was it safe? Was it the right decision? I talked to our pediatrician so I could make the right choice - I learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep himself, our friends, neighbors and everyone else healthy and enjoying the things they love'

The Sesame Workshop's SVP of U.S. social impact, Dr. Jeanette Betancourt, said in a statement that 'many parents understandably have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines for young children, and we want to encourage them to ask questions and seek out information.

'With help from Elmo and his dad Louie, we want to model real conversations, encourage parents' questions, and help children know what to expect.'

Under FDA guidelines, children under the age of five are considered fully vaccinated if they are administered two Moderna vaccine doses (25 percent of what adults receive) or three Pfizer BioNTech doses (10 percent of what adults receive) with the initial pair of doses administered three weeks apart, and a third at least eight weeks after the second.

Sesame Workshop also pointed viewers toward sources of information including GetVaccineAnswers.org, DeTiDepende.org and vaccines.gov.

The ad drew criticism from Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who tweeted, Thanks, @sesamestreet for saying parents are allowed to have questions! You then have @elmo aggressively advocate for vaccinating children UNDER 5. But you cite ZERO scientific evidence for this.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X4Ghu_0gP6Wtl400
A tweet from the official Elmo account read: 'Elmo got the COVID vaccine today, just like Elmo's mommy and daddy!'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zgH33_0gP6Wtl400
Sesame Workshop also pointed viewers toward sources of information including GetVaccineAnswers.org, DeTiDepende.org and vaccines.gov 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxWbj_0gP6Wtl400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VKfHO_0gP6Wtl400
The ad drew criticism from Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who previously spoke out against a spot which featured the character Big Bird being vaccinated 

Comments / 1

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Covid Shots for Youngest Kids Demand Clear Messaging by Doctors

Pediatricians and their health-care systems are preparing to head off confusion about how many Covid-19 vaccine doses infants and toddlers need as they aim to ramp up inoculations for the youngest Americans. That includes preparing for the possibility that mixing and matching of vaccines may be necessary at times. The...
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Florida parents scramble to find COVID vaccines for infants, toddlers

It's been almost two weeks since federal regulators authorized COVID-19 vaccines for infants and preschoolers, but Katie Old Crow still hasn't been able to get her 14-month-old son vaccinated. The Town 'N Country, Florida, mother is waiting for her family's pediatrician to vaccinate her son, Rollin, because most pharmacies only...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Daily Mail

Three men died within three months of each other 'after taking designer opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine and is sold on dark web'

Three young men have died within three months of each other after taking a new designer drug sweeping the dark web which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine. Students Dylan Byfield-Levell, 20, Jakob Wozniak, 19, and entrepreneur Miles Davis, 27, died after taking the opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene in Birmingham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gillian Sisley

Mother Refuses to Let Sister Adopt Her Children

Should someone ever feel entitled to the children of their family members?. Parenting isn't easy by any means, and it can be made even more difficult by family members or loved ones who are judgmental of a person's parenting style.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesame Workshop#Sesame Street#Covid 19 Vaccine#Psa#The Ad Council Variety#American
Daily Mail

Girl, 12, is found with cancerous tumours 'crushing her heart and windpipe' after doctors initially dismissed symptoms as viral infection then blamed COVID

A schoolgirl was found to have cancerous tumours 'crushing her heart and windpipe' after a GP initially dismissed her symptoms as a viral infection. Imogen Bloxham, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, was rushed to hospital on June 6 after her mother noticed she had turned 'yellow'. It followed months of NHS waits...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Billie Eilish reveals she slept in same bed as brother and parents until she was 11 due to separation anxiety

Billie Eilish has spoken candidly about her mental health and how slept in the same bed as her parents and brother until she was 11 years old as a result of her separation anxiety.The 20-year-old singer opened up about her childhood struggles during a recent interview with Sunday Times Magazine, acknowledging how, when she was younger, she couldn’t be separated from her parents, Maggie Biard and Patrick O’Connell.“I couldn’t be away from my parents,” she explained. “I was worried about what would happen to them, I was worried about what would happen to me, I was worried about being forgotten.”Eilish...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Spanish doctors perform life-saving abortion on Seattle woman after medics in Malta REFUSED despite her miscarriage threatening to kill her: 'It was heartbreaking and gut-wrenching'

An American woman who nearly died when doctors in Malta refused to perform an abortion after she began suffering a miscarriage while on her babymoon has finally received a life-saving termination after being flown to Spain to undergo the procedure. Andrea Prudente, 38, and her husband, Jay Weeldreyer, 45, from...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
CNN

Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains how medication abortion works

According to Hey Jane, an organization that provides medication abortion, demand has more than doubled since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains how these pills work as well as their safety and efficacy records.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

454K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy