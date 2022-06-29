NIL impacts on UNLV, local athletes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – The world of college sports is changing year by year, but nothing more seismic than Name, Image, and Likeness.

Many university officials were in Las Vegas for an annual convention with one of the big topics being NIL. It’s nearing a year since the Name, Image, and Likeness Rule was allowed in college sports. At first, there was a hesitancy from athletic directors all over the country and those at NACDA. College players have signed on from everything to luxury cars and many perks associated, offered with campus life.

8 News Now Sports Anchor Logan Reever has the story.

