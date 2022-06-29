Cock-fighter gets 13 years for local drug trafficking

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been ordered to federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute meth from the Rio Grande Valley.

Jeffrey Justice Dale Williams, 33, is convicted for intending to distribute 34 kilograms of meth.

Williams pleaded guilty Jan. 5.

Today, US. District Judge Drew B. Tipton ordered Williams to serve 13 years in prison to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

A news release sent from U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery stated the court heard additional testimony detailing how Williams recruited other individuals to transport a large quantity of meth from Texas to Georgia.

An investigation revealed Williams recruited Doug Allen Navy and Noah Michael Hiler in the narcotics scheme.

Navy and Hiler were to pick up meth in McAllen and transport it to Atlanta, Georgia, for distribution.

Authorities discovered the co-conspirators referred to bundles of meth as roosters because Williams participated in cock-fighting in South Carolina.

At the time of his arrest, law enforcement discovered hundreds of brutalized animals and evidence of cock-fighting at his property, according to the release.

On Jan. 25 Falfurrias Border Patrol arrested Navy and Hitler who were transporting 12 bundles of meth.

The two pleaded guilty and received 96 and 70-month sentences.

Williams will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

