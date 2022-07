For the third time in less than 1 month, and for the second time in a 3-day span, a visitor to the nation’s first National Park got too close to wildlife. A media release from the park says a 71-year old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania and her daughter were returning to their vehicle, when they inadvertently got too close to a bison and the bison charged.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO