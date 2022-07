Commencement ceremonies for Upstate Cerebral Palsy’s Tradewinds Education Center graduates in Utica, Rome, and Chadwicks were held last week on their respective campuses. A total of 29 graduating students were recognized for their achievements as they walked to the stage in their caps and gowns to accept their diplomas with friends, family and staff looking on.

ROME, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO