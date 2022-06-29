ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hill, WA

South Hill Mall underwear shoplifters pull gun, get arrested Tuesday

By Craig Sailor
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

Two 16-year-olds were allegedly shoplifting underwear just before 5 p.m. Tuesday at a South Hill Mall department store when they were confronted by a store security officer.

One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the security officer and then fled the store, according to Puyallup Police Captain Ryan Portmann.

Customers directed arriving police officers toward the fleeing suspects. One officer, in an unmarked vehicle, located the pair and followed them to a parking lot on 9th Street Southwest, Portmann said.

The two juveniles were arrested and were being booked into Remann Hall on robbery charges Tuesday evening. The loaded handgun was found on one of the suspects, Portmann said.

Debra Reitan
3d ago

and even though they used a gun, they'll get a tap on the hand and go on to do bigger crimes! We are in the Twilight Zone! Common sense has been thrown out the window 🪟🤣😆! Criminals aren't Criminals in blue states!

