If you are from Texas, you probably know that Dr Pepper is a Texas original, but why does Dr Pepper get all of the soda love in Texas? What about Big Red? Big Red is also a native Texan soda and has a massive cult following of loyal fans, including myself. My drink of choice is Big Red out of the fountain at any corner store. I mean, have you ever had a Barbacoa Taco and Big Red? Talk about a match made in heaven.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO