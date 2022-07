VISALIA, Calif. — A woman was brutally attacked by a group of people early Friday morning at a park in Visalia, according to police. Officers got a call from neighbors about a woman screaming for help at Fairview Park on Conyer Ave. around 2:45 a.m. When they arrived, police said they found a woman who had been stabbed in the neck.

VISALIA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO