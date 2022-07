41-year-old Lasundra Rice dead, 3 people hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in West Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 41-year-old Lasundra Rice as the woman who lost her life following a two-vehicle collision that also injured her husband and two others on Sunday night in West Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at about 8:15 PM on 40th Avenue North and Albion Street [...]

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO