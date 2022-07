Mark Davis is dealing with misconduct allegations from multiple employees. According to a report from Briana Erickson and Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders "enabled a culture in Oakland and Las Vegas that left [some female employees] feeling unsupported, underpaid and at risk of retaliation if they voiced concerns." One woman who worked for the team said the Raiders created a "boys club and the mob wrapped in one."

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 19 HOURS AGO