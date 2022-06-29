Illinois Election Results

CHICAGO - As a billionaire hedge fund titan, Ken Griffin has certainly taken some losses while amassing Illinois’ largest fortune, but he’s probably not used to the massive hit he took on election night. Griffin poured $50 million into Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s campaign, only to see his...
Tom DeVore, who successfully challenged Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 mask mandate, won the Republican nomination for Illinois attorney general Tuesday and will face incumbent Democrat Kwame Raoul in November. DeVore, 52, of Sorento, beat Deerfield business lawyer Steve Kim, the far-better funded Republican establishment candidate, and David Shestokas, an...
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - New gun laws have taken effect in Indiana. A permit is no longer required to carry a handgun outside of your home or business in the Hoosier state. Indiana's State Police Superintendent says he is disappointed with the new law because the permit served as a screening tool for quickly identifying those who should not have guns.
After spending millions of dollars to help State Sen. Darren Bailey become his Republican opponent, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker launched a long-planned attack Wednesday. Pritzker and Bailey sat down with FOX 32 political editor Mike Flannery.
CHICAGO - Illinois law enforcement agencies will pool information on guns used in crimes across the state, building a database that will allow police to better track the trafficking of illegal guns, state Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Wednesday at a news conference in Chicago. Police departments can opt in...
(FOX 2) - Prospective Michigan land barons, the best time of the year is nearing as the state is preparing to auction off some of its vacant land it no longer has a use for. There are some goodies among the 188 properties that will be up for sale in August and early September, including lakefront and riverfront parcels. Other options for sale encompass more than a hundred acres of land.
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of shooting at least 13 deer from his truck in west Michigan. According to the Department of Natural Resources, eight tips led conservation officers to 29-year Edward Trout, of Cedar Springs. Tipsters had reported nighttime gunfire and finding deer carcasses...
HANAHAN, SC - A man in South Carolina recently won the lottery using a strategy he said he saw on TV. The man – who has not been identified – was apparently inspired by an episode of "Lottery Changed My Life," a series which airs on TLC. His...
