Illinois State

Illinois Election Results

fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago

Illinois is among seven states hosting a primary election Tuesday....

www.fox32chicago.com

fox32chicago.com

DeVore wins GOP attorney general race, will face incumbent Raoul in November

Tom DeVore, who successfully challenged Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 mask mandate, won the Republican nomination for Illinois attorney general Tuesday and will face incumbent Democrat Kwame Raoul in November. DeVore, 52, of Sorento, beat Deerfield business lawyer Steve Kim, the far-better funded Republican establishment candidate, and David Shestokas, an...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

New Indiana law no longer requires a permit to carry handgun

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - New gun laws have taken effect in Indiana. A permit is no longer required to carry a handgun outside of your home or business in the Hoosier state. Indiana's State Police Superintendent says he is disappointed with the new law because the permit served as a screening tool for quickly identifying those who should not have guns.
INDIANA STATE
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
fox32chicago.com

Illinois launches gun tracing database to combat illegal firearm trafficking

CHICAGO - Illinois law enforcement agencies will pool information on guns used in crimes across the state, building a database that will allow police to better track the trafficking of illegal guns, state Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Wednesday at a news conference in Chicago. Police departments can opt in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Michigan auctioning off thousands of acres across the state, includes lakefront and UP land

(FOX 2) - Prospective Michigan land barons, the best time of the year is nearing as the state is preparing to auction off some of its vacant land it no longer has a use for. There are some goodies among the 188 properties that will be up for sale in August and early September, including lakefront and riverfront parcels. Other options for sale encompass more than a hundred acres of land.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox32chicago.com

Man wins $100K lottery with strategy he saw on TV

HANAHAN, SC - A man in South Carolina recently won the lottery using a strategy he said he saw on TV. The man – who has not been identified – was apparently inspired by an episode of "Lottery Changed My Life," a series which airs on TLC. His...
HANAHAN, SC

Community Policy