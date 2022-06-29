ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Golden Knights announce coaching hires

By Josh Erickson
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CGquH_0gP6TdzJ00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights announced a series of coaching hires Tuesday night, adding John Stevens as their assistant coach, Sean Burke as their goalie coach and director of goaltending, and naming Mike Rosati as manager of goaltending development and scouting.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon gave the following statement on the hires:

"John Stevens is a very respected NHL coach with an extensive resume that adds considerably to our staff. We are excited to add a two-time Stanley Cup winner with head coaching experience. Sean Burke is a great addition to the organization, with tremendous experience as an elite NHL goaltender and an accomplished coach and executive. We are pleased to keep Mike Rosati in an influential role across the organization. With those two and Henderson goaltending coach Fred Brathwaite, we have proven, qualified expertise at the goalie position."

While new head coach Bruce Cassidy won’t get to build the entire bench from scratch, he does get some fresh faces in there to join assistants Ryan Craig and Misha Donskov, who were retained in the wake of Peter DeBoer’s firing. Stevens comes in to replace both Steve Spott and Ryan McGill as an assistant, who were fired days after DeBoer. Stevens has been an assistant for the Dallas Stars for the past three seasons, but most hockey fans will remember him as the head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers (2006-2009) and the Los Angeles Kings (2016-2018). In all, the 56-year-old Stevens has 15 years of NHL coaching experience.

Burke’s hiring isn’t huge news, as it was reported earlier in the week that Vegas would bring him on. Burke was not on an NHL staff during the 2021-22 season, but he spent seven years as the goalie coach of the Arizona Coyotes and a handful of months in 2021 as the goalie coach of the Montreal Canadiens. He replaces Rosati as the goalie coach, who moves to a more behind-the-scenes role in the organization.

Comments / 1

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers reportedly looking to trade goaltender Alexandar Georgiev

Because of all the (deserved) attention that Igor Shesterkin gets in New York, it’s easy to forget that the Rangers have another 26-year-old netminder that has shown flashes of brilliance over the last few years. Alexandar Georgiev sits with a .909 save percentage over 131 career appearances and is coming off a two-year contract that carried a cap hit of $2.45M.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues hire Craig MacTavish as assistant coach

The Blues have made an addition to their coaching staff as the team announced that they’ve hired longtime NHL coach and executive Craig MacTavish as an assistant coach on Craig Berube’s staff. GM Doug Armstrong released the following statement about the hire:. "Craig has spent 30 years in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' coaching search reportedly down to three finalists

There could be an answer as soon as Wednesday on who will be the next head coach of the Boston Bruins and a new name has entered the ring. Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports that Pittsburgh Penguins assistant Mike Vellucci has interviewed for the job. In fact, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff believes that Vellucci has been interviewed twice now.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

LANDESKOG GIFTS THE STANLEY CUP TO ERIK JOHNSON WHILE IN THE BUFF

After winning the Stanley Cup, the Colorado Avalanche seem to be having the time of their lives. Erik Johnson had a picture taken with him cuddling with the Cup in bed, but the backstory behind how he got it makes it even funnier. Johnson was woken in the morning by...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Craig
Person
Peter Deboer
Person
Kelly Mccrimmon
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Sean Burke
Person
Fred Brathwaite
CBS Denver

Coach Jared Bednar gets emotional during Avalanche Stanley Cup rally

With his voice cracking, Colorado Avalanche Coach Jared Bednar showed a lot of emotion during his speech at the Stanley Cup rally at Civic Center Park in Denver on Thursday."I mean, this is a surreal moment for me. I'm going to try not to get emotional ... but I already am," said Bednar. "I love you guys."Bednar thanked several people, including the players for "believing in us as coaches that we could get the job done.""And I appreciate that level of commitment and trust and patience and all that," Bednar said.Bednar also threw a lot of love towards the families...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Fired On Wednesday

LIU has fired head men's basketball coach Derek Kellogg after five seasons, according to reports. Firing your coach on June 29 is an interesting decision, but the Sharks already have a replacement ready to go: G-League Ignite program manager and former longtime NBA guard Rod Strickland. Strickland, a native of...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Stars#The Los Angeles Kings
The Spun

Son Of Former MLB Star Mark McGwire Reportedly Transferring

Oklahoma infielder Max McGwire, the son of former MLB slugger Mark McGwire, has entered the transfer portal. Matt Zenitz of On3 was first to report the news. McGwire was a top-100 recruit coming out of high school, according to Perfect Game. During his freshman season with the Sooners, McGwire had...
MLB
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
theScore

Kadri: I'd love to stay with Avs, but 'I've shown what my worth is'

Nazem Kadri is set to cash in after enjoying a career year right before entering unrestricted free agency. Even though his value is at an all-time high, his No. 1 choice would be returning to the Colorado Avalanche. "How could it not be?" Kadri said on Sportsnet's Real Kyper and...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Report: Bruins interview Penguins assistant for head coach opening

Might the Boston Bruins actually go outside the New England area to hire their next head coach?. The Bruins have interviewed Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach Mike Vellucci for their open head coach job, Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazzette reported Wednesday. Vellucci boasts an impressive résumé; he served...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Jim Kelly Shares Great Health News

While at his 34th annual football camp at Highmark Stadium this week, former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly provided an update on his health. Kelly, 62, dealt with oral cancer for an extended period of time. He eventually won that battle. Speaking to the public at his camp, Kelly revealed that...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Praises 2 College Football Coaches For Their Help

Erin Andrews shouted out father-and-son college coaches who helped her before ascending to a prominent NFL role. On Wednesday, the FOX Sports reporter posted a photo with Frank Beamer and Shane Beamer on Instagram. She praised them both for their kindness early in her broadcasting career. "Grateful for the coaches...
NFL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Kraken expected to extend 'big offers' to top free-agent forwards

The Seattle Kraken made moves last summer signaling their intention to be a competitive team right from their first game, just as the Vegas Golden Knights were in their first season. They signed Philipp Grubauer, Jaden Schwartz and others in free agency, all with the idea of potentially being in the mix for a playoff spot in what was seen as a weak Pacific division. That didn’t happen, though, and the Kraken finished third-last in the entire NHL with a 27-49-6 record. The team scored only 216 goals, which ranked them fourth-last in the NHL, and had only one player cross the 50-point mark, Jared McCann, who had 50 points exactly. Some have speculated that this poor season would set the Kraken on the path of a more traditional rebuild, seeing them bottom out in the standings, chasing young, high-end talent. That doesn’t appear to be their preferred route to contention, though.
SEATTLE, WA
markerzone.com

BOSTON BRUINS NAME NEW HEAD COACH

With a week remaining until the NHL Entry Draft, two teams have filled their head coaching vacancies. Earlier today the Detroit Red Wings named Tampa Bay Lightning Assistant Coach Derek Lalonde as their Head Coach. Now the Boston Bruins have reportedly tapped Jim Montgomery as theirs. Matt Murley of Spittin' Chiclets was the first with the scoop:
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

LA KINGS MAY NOT BE DONE AFTER MAKING SPLASH IN THE NHL OFFSEASON TRADE MARKET

The LA Kings made a big move Tuesday, picking up coveted restricted free agent forward Kevin Fiala and immediately signing him to a contract extension. A victim of the salary cap crunch in Minnesota, the Wild got what they could for Fiala before letting him go. In the meantime, there's speculation that the Kings aren't done making deals yet.
LOUISIANA STATE
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy