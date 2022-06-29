Mayor’s Regatta Returns to Watchung

We are excited to announce Florham Park’s 65th Annual Fourth of July Parade. It is reported to be the longest continuously running 4th of July Parade in NJ. The parade was started in 1957 by members of the Florham Park Volunteer Fire Department. This year, we are celebrating not only the 65th parade, but also the 125th anniversary of the FP Volunteer Fire Department as well.

FLORHAM PARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO