Mayor’s Regatta Returns to Watchung

Governor Livingston Project Graduation 2022 was a HUGE success. Over 150 seniors enjoyed a fun-filled night at the Branchburg Sports Complex. The event ran from 9:30pm-2am. There were a variety of activities available to the students including Gaga, Laser Tag, an arcade, basketball, volleyball, dodgeball, soccer, an inflatable obstacle course, a casino (with Amazon gift card prizes), BINGO (with varied gift card prizes), caricaturists, airbrush tattoos, tarot card readers, a photo booth and so much more!
