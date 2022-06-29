ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watchung, NJ

Mayor’s Regatta Returns to Watchung

Renna Media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mayor’s Regatta returned to Watchung on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Best Lake. The...

Renna Media

Annual Fourth of July Memorial Ceremony to Honor Abraham Clark

The Township of Clark is named after Abraham Clark. Clark was the 5th Ward of Rahway until 1863 when the citizens of that area asked to break away and form a new township. The officials in Rahway agreed, and requested they name the new town, Clark. The Rahway Knights of...
RAHWAY, NJ
Renna Media

Roselle Park to host Four Summer Community Cooldowns

The Borough of Roselle Park and the Roselle Park Fire Department will be hosting four community cooldown events during July and August. As firefighters perform their pump and water hose drills, children of all ages will be allowed to run through the water showers to cool off during the hot summer evenings.
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

46 acres donated to Morris County Park Commission

Rensselaer Commercial Properties announced the donation of 46.975 acres of land in the borough of Riverdale to the Morris County Parks Commission. The donated land will become a part of the Waughaw Mountain Greenway. “We believe that a crucial part of doing business is serving the communities we operate in,”...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Renna Media

Fourth of July Spectacular at Biertuempfel Park

We are proud to invite residents to the 2022 Fourth of July Spectacular taking place at Biertuempfel Park on Monday, July 4th! Rain date July 5th. The night will kick off with a concert at 7:30 p.m. featuring the Silver Arrow Band as they play high-energy music from classic to pop, followed by a fireworks display.
UNION, NJ
City
Government
Renna Media

Cranford Knights of Columbus Award $11,000 in Scholarships

On Wednesday June 8th, in the St. Michael’s Church Mary Prayer Garden, the Cranford Knights of Columbus presented $11,000 in scholarship monies to 10 worthy high school students going off to college. Alex Puhak received the Monsignor Louis Fimiani Memorial Award; Charlie Dino received the Christine Bagniewski Memorial Award;...
CRANFORD, NJ
Renna Media

Boy Scout Michael Mahaffey Honors Lost Marine

Marine Corporal Robert Wood, a casualty of the Vietnam War, was memorialized on May 28, 2022, with a sign naming a portion of Paterson Road in his honor. Wood was born in Fanwood, a fact that was lost following the war until just recently, thanks to a local Boy Scout.
FANWOOD, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Mosquito spraying set for Thursday morning in 3 Morris County towns

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Hanover Township, Long Hill Township, and Pequannock Township Thursday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Renna Media

Combat-Wounded Veteran Parking Now Available at Town Hall

Combat-wounded veterans and Purple Heart recipients now have two premium parking spots available to them at the Berkeley Heights Municipal Complex. The parking spots are located near the front entrance of the building, which not only houses the Township municipal offices, but also the Recreation Department, Police Department, Berkeley Heights Public Library, Senior Club meetings and senior citizen programming.
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
#Regatta#Mayor#The Watchung Rescue Squad
Renna Media

Fire Department Members Receive Valor Awards

The 200 Club of Somerset County held its annual Valor Award luncheon on May 18, 2022. The 200 Club of Somerset County is a non-profit group of residents and businesses in Somerset County with a deep concern for the welfare of over five-thousand Police Officers, Fire Fighters, Rescue Squad members and New Jersey State Police Officers who protect our families and our property, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, year after year.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Morristown council takes step to silence leaf blowers; property reval likely

Morristown homeowners are in for a property revaluation. And starting next summer, they probably won’t be clearing those properties with gas-powered leaf blowers. That’s per a pair of ordinances introduced Tuesday by the town council. The governing body also approved 2 percent increases for management and nonunion personnel;...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Renna Media

July Programs for Adults at the Cranford Public Library

Join us at the Cranford Community Center for a film screening. This month’s film is a dark comedy from Israel. Feel free to stick around after the film to discuss. Please contact the library for specific film titles. Sponsored by the Friends of the Cranford Public Library. No registration required.
CRANFORD, NJ
Renna Media

Knights of Columbus Councils Join Forces to Help Firefighter

When the news broke about Cranford Firefighter Rob Hurewitz and his special situation, both the Cranford and Garwood Knights of Columbus Councils wanted to help. So, our two Councils joined forces and held a Final Four Fundraiser at the Columbian Club of Garwood on April 2nd to benefit Rob and his family.
CRANFORD, NJ
Renna Media

Florham Park’s 65th Annual Fourth of July Parade

We are excited to announce Florham Park’s 65th Annual Fourth of July Parade. It is reported to be the longest continuously running 4th of July Parade in NJ. The parade was started in 1957 by members of the Florham Park Volunteer Fire Department. This year, we are celebrating not only the 65th parade, but also the 125th anniversary of the FP Volunteer Fire Department as well.
FLORHAM PARK, NJ
Renna Media

Governor Livingston Project Graduation 2022 was a HUGE Success

Governor Livingston Project Graduation 2022 was a HUGE success. Over 150 seniors enjoyed a fun-filled night at the Branchburg Sports Complex. The event ran from 9:30pm-2am. There were a variety of activities available to the students including Gaga, Laser Tag, an arcade, basketball, volleyball, dodgeball, soccer, an inflatable obstacle course, a casino (with Amazon gift card prizes), BINGO (with varied gift card prizes), caricaturists, airbrush tattoos, tarot card readers, a photo booth and so much more!
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

You know you’re from Flemington, NJ if …

Flemington was chosen as the Hunterdon County seat in 1785. It was formed as a municipality by an act of the New Jersey Legislature on March 14, 1870. Flemington was also where a trial found Bruno Richard Hauptman guilty of the kidnapping and murder of Charles Lindbergh's baby boy. Among...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
franklinreporter.com

Township Council Takes Steps To Limit Warehouse Sprawl

Spurred by residents of Canal Walk who are opposed to a proposed warehouse abutting their community, the Township Council on June 28 introduced new zoning requirements for future warehouse projects. The new regulations would increase the distance between a residential property and a property targeted for a warehouse, and would...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Renna Media

75th Annual Fourth of July Celebration

The City of Summit’s 75th annual Fourth of July celebration will take place on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Soldiers Memorial Field, located at 5 Myrtle Ave. The community celebration will include entertainment, rides and amusements, and a food court. The event will begin with a flag raising ceremony...
SUMMIT, NJ
therealdeal.com

NJ developer buys languishing project in Fairfield

A struggling development project next to the Metro-North station in Fairfield is ready to ramp up with a new developer. Accurate, a New Jersey-based developer, purchased the site for The Crossings at Fairfield Metro, CT Insider reported. Black Rock Realty was the seller. The price has not been disclosed. The...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Murphy signs $50.6 billion budget with property tax relief

CRANFORD, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed a record $50.6 billion budget that pours $2 billion into property tax relief for homeowners and renters and lifts spending 9% over last year. Murphy signed the spending plan Thursday in Cranford, a suburb with neatly kept yards and...
CRANFORD, NJ
Renna Media

July Events at the Millburn Public Library

Summer reading is not just for kids! Join our annual challenge and earn tickets to enter fantastic prize raffles. The more you read, the better your chances of winning. Visit millburnlibrary.beanstack.org to register. Sponsored by Friends of the Millburn Library. 1-ON-1 TECH HELP. Every Monday, 2:00 – 4:00pm,. Online...
MILLBURN, NJ

Community Policy