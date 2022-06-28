ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who's The Boss? Is The Latest TV Revival To Head To Streaming, With Tony Danza And More Returning

By Mick Joest
 2 days ago

Yet another '80s sitcom is getting the revival treatment, as Who's the Boss? is the latest show to prepare for a comeback two years after its original announcement . Tony Danza is already set to return, as well as Alyssa Milano for an in-development sequel to the original show.

Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano will reprise their roles from the original Who's the Boss? as Tony and Samantha Micelli. Deadline reported that in the upcoming sequel, Samantha is living with Tony in the family house as a single mother. The revival, much like the original, will look at the differences between generations of people, parenting, and provide a look at the modern family of today.

The series is in development for Amazon's Freevee, with One Day At A Time 's Mike Royce writing the series and serving as showrunner and executive producer. Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz is also attached to the series as an executive producer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q6ejH_0gP6RF4P00

(Image credit: ABC)

Who's the Boss? had a successful run on television, and lasted for eight seasons over at ABC (and some might say that's too many seasons ). Despite what naysayers might feel, the show earned some award recognition throughout its tenure, to the tune of ten Emmy nominations. That’s quite a reputation for a sequel series to live up to, even if the show only won one of those Emmys.

The in-development sequel, assuming it makes it to series, will join the ranks of other sequel revivals like Fuller House , which ended its run a couple of years ago. Other revivals, like The Conners , are still finding success on television , so it’s fair to say that audiences aren’t tired of seeing classic characters come back in modern times.

Given the success of the original series and the participation of the main stars, it'll be interesting to see how this show fares should it make it to series. Both Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano still have a solid amount of name recognition in pop culture , and I’m sure there are quite a few people who grew up watching Who’s the Boss? on television or syndication that will give the new series a shot.

Who’s the Boss? sounds like a solid get for Amazon’s Freevee, which rebranded in April as an ad-supported streaming service. The service is quickly gaining more original shows and could further carve a path in the streaming wars with an offering like this. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if it actually makes it to the platform first, as the potential series is still in the works.

The follow-up to Who's the Boss? is in development, and it could be some time before audiences get to actually see an episode. Luckily, there's no shortage of new shows arriving, which means plenty of distractions until more information comes out on this exciting series.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

