FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An “erratic” man was taken into custody after he was holed up in a near-downtown home Thursday. It was around 10:30 a.m. when Fort Wayne Police were called to a home at the corner of Oakland and Huffman streets on a “domestic disturbance.” Police spokesman Jeremy Webb said someone in the area reported a man armed with knives and scissors acting “erratic.”

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO