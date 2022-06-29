ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Under the Tents 2022: Patrick Ballesteros, Image Comics, The Sandman

Cover picture for the articleWith just a little over three weeks until San Diego Comic-Con 2022 triumphantly returns to San Diego, news has gone from a trickle to a steady stream. This issue of Under the Tents has some juicy SDCC news from The Sandman, Patrick Ballesteros, Image Comics, and a lot more. Warning: This...

ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

The Flash, Superman & Lois, and More Missing From The CW's Comic-Con Plans

Studios and networks are beginning to announce their plans for July's San Diego Comic-Con, the highly-anticipated event that will be returning with great fanfare after the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, The CW's roster of new and veteran shows has usually been part of those proceedings — but it looks like that might not be the case this year. On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled their first panel details surrounding San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which included a roster of upcoming shows, games, comics, and more. As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, many of The CW's shows, including The Flash, Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and the upcoming Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, are not currently part of that programming. The one The CW show currently on that list is Riverdale, which will have a Hall H panel to celebrate its upcoming seventh and final season.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Trailer Released

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released a trailer for Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, an animated feature film due out later this year. The film, which has no release date yet, features Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, teamed together against an invasion by Starro, in which the Justice League (including the pair's fathers) is under the alien's control. The movie also features appearances by The Flash, Martian Manhunter, and members of the Teen Titans, some of whom have not yet been seen since DC's animated movie universe reset its continuity following the events of Justice League Dark: Apokolips War in 2020.
MOVIES
Herbie J Pilato

“Beach Boy” Brian Wilson and “Wheel of Fortune” Dream Vanna White: When Two Very Different Legends Met

As a Page for NBC in the “Big ‘80s,” I worked on a great many game shows that were taped at the Burbank studios during that era. SuperPassword, The New Let’s Make A Deal, Scrabble, and Wheel of Fortune. Next to Jeopardy and The Price is Right (on CBS), Wheel Of Fortune remains one of the most popular, long-lasting game shows to air on any network, broadcast, cable, syndicated, or otherwise. Like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune was created by talk show icon and media mogul Merv Griffin.
BURBANK, CA
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Focuses on The Love Hashira

Mitsuri is easily one of the most popular Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, despite fans of the Shonen franchise not seeing her truly cut loose in the anime adaptation as of yet. This might change in the upcoming third season of Demon Slayer as the Love Hashira is set to play a significant role during the Swordsmith Village Arc when the series returns next year in 2023 and one cosplayer has managed to perfectly bring to life using some spot-on cosplay.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Fuses Spider-Man and Deku Into One

The creator of My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi, hasn't been shy about the fact that he is a big fan of the heroes of Marvel Comics, with his heroes and villains definitely seeming as though they are an homage to North American comic books in general. With the mangaka working on the final arc of the series as we speak and the anime adaptation set to hit this fall, a cosplayer has smashed together Deku and Spider-Man via some truly clever cosplay.
COMICS
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Calls Deadpool Test Footage Leaker an "Absolute Bastard"

It's no secret that when Ryan Reynolds was introduced as Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine back in 2008, the hope was that the character could get his own adventure at some point in the future, though the film's underwhelming performance with critics and audiences prevented that project from gaining momentum. Ultimately, it would be test footage Reynolds developed for a possible spinoff that gained traction on the internet and led towards 2016's Deadpool, with Reynolds joking about the person who leaked the footage being an "absolute bastard." A third Deadpool film is said to be moving forward at 20th Century Studios.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Digimon Cosplay Truly Shines With Angemon

The Digimon franchise is now in the midst of a slate of 20th Anniversary for many of its various series, and now one awesome cosplay is truly tapping into the angelic energy of Angemon! Digimon Adventure first debuted over 20 years ago, and it recently returned for a brand new rebooted take on the franchise that introduced a whole new version of the Chosen Children than the ones fans saw the first time around. This meant some big new moments for each of their partner Digimon as well, and this was especially the case for Takeru's partner Patamon and its new holy powers.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Reveals Details on MCU's Next Big Saga Coming Soon

Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios says Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nearly at an end, but the next saga is just beginning. After concluding the Infinity Saga — the 23 films spanning 2008's Iron Man, culminating in 2019's Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home — the Multiverse has opened. With the MCU sprawling across both theaters and television screens in such universe-expanding series as Disney+'s Loki, unleashing multiversal mischief in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Feige teases the upcoming Phase 5: the rumored Secret Wars Saga.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios Reportedly Announcing Solo Scarlet Witch Film at SDCC

There's no doubt that Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch has long been overlooked in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it wasn't until Avengers: Endgame that fans began to truly realize her potential. click to enlarge. Credit: Marvel Studios. After serving as the main villain in Doctor Strange in the...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Creates Continuity Headache by Referencing Ninja Turtles

Minor spoilers for this week's episode of Ms. Marvel (but also this article is for kicks and giggles and shouldn't be taken seriously). Considering its place as a true juggernaut of pop culture, and how it frequently tries to root itself in the "real world," the Marvel Cinematic Universe pretty regularly references pop culture. As the MCU has continued to balloon in size however, the things that can be referenced easily and without creating a confusing Easter egg has gotten much smaller. Now the MCU has gotten to a point where it's referencing things that were made directly as a result of Marvel, and giving us a headache in the process.
COMICS
ComicBook

Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Release Date Announced

The Godzilla vs. Kong sequel's release date has been announced. As per Warner Bros., Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024, almost exactly three years since the release of the first film. As previously announced, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard will be returning for the sequel, with Dan Stevens (The Guest, Legion) playing the lead role. Production on Godzilla vs. Kong 2 was supposedly going to begin this summer over in Australia, so an early 2024 release date seems right on track with the expected production timeline.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Viral Neon Genesis Evangelion Cosplay Unleashes Eva Unit-01

Neon Genesis Evangelion has remained one of the most cerebral anime franchises to arrive over the decades of the medium's history, with creator Hideaki Anno keeping busy with the Shin Universe following the conclusion of the Rebuild of Evangelion series. With Thrice Upon A Time aiming to hit theaters in North America later this year, one cosplayer has brought Shinji Ikari's Eva unit to life using some spot-on cosplay as fans wonder if the world of NERV will make a comeback in the future.
COMICS
Variety

Netflix Crashed After ‘Stranger Things 4’ Volume 2 Release, Users Report

Click here to read the full article. Blame it on Vecna. Netflix’s streaming service was unavailable for a brief period early Friday after the highly anticipated release of the final two episodes of “Stranger Things 4.” According to global uptime-monitoring site Downdetector.com, user reports of problems with Netflix spiked right around 3:01 a.m. ET — when “Stranger Things 4” Volume 2 went live. Complaints about errors with Netflix peaked at more than 15,000 at the top of the hour, before the situation seemed to be resolved within a half hour. “Stranger Things 4” already has set the record as the No. 1 English-language...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Announces San Diego Comic-Con Plans

Dragon Ball Super is back in a big way, and it turns out Goku will celebrate the comeback in a few weeks with fans stateside. After all, the anime is bringing its new movie to San Diego Comic-Con for a huge panel that audiences won't want to miss. Toei Animation and Crunchyroll are teaming up on the event, and lucky attendees will get a special peek at Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero before anyone else in America…!
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Epic Joker Fan Art Imagines Willem Dafoe as Batman Villain

Warner Bros. and DC Comics are getting ready to begin filming their upcoming sequel to 2019's Joker, and all eyes are definitely on the project. Lady Gaga is rumored to join the film as Harley Quinn, with the film being labeled a musical. Joaquin Phoenix will return as the titular psychopath, so everything is looking up from here. Joker is a character that's beloved by Batman fans of all ages, and there are a lot of opinions on who should play the character or who is the best interpretation. One name that has always been floated around for the role is Willem Dafoe, with the actor even acknowledging the fan casting while appearing on late night TV. Now, one fan has created a cool design for the actor as the Clown Prince of Crime.
VISUAL ART

