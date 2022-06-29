ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Atomic Toybox San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Exclusives

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the Garbage Pail Kids need not whimper, Atomic Toybox will once again be offering delightfully gross and gruesome exclusive products for San Diego Comic-Con. All of their exclusives will be for sale at...

TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
Herbie J Pilato

“Beach Boy” Brian Wilson and “Wheel of Fortune” Dream Vanna White: When Two Very Different Legends Met

As a Page for NBC in the “Big ‘80s,” I worked on a great many game shows that were taped at the Burbank studios during that era. SuperPassword, The New Let’s Make A Deal, Scrabble, and Wheel of Fortune. Next to Jeopardy and The Price is Right (on CBS), Wheel Of Fortune remains one of the most popular, long-lasting game shows to air on any network, broadcast, cable, syndicated, or otherwise. Like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune was created by talk show icon and media mogul Merv Griffin.
BURBANK, CA
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Focuses on The Love Hashira

Mitsuri is easily one of the most popular Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, despite fans of the Shonen franchise not seeing her truly cut loose in the anime adaptation as of yet. This might change in the upcoming third season of Demon Slayer as the Love Hashira is set to play a significant role during the Swordsmith Village Arc when the series returns next year in 2023 and one cosplayer has managed to perfectly bring to life using some spot-on cosplay.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Stranger Things Season 5: Duffer Brothers Tease Origin Story of the Upside Down

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things. Read at your own risk!. As Volume 2 approaches its release, the buzz around Stranger Things Season 5 continues and the Duffer Brothers fuel everyone’s excitement as they teased that the last run of the show would cater the origin story of the Upside Down which is the common denominator of the antagonists of the series, the Mind Flayer, Demogorgons, and Vecna.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Doctor Doom MCU project leaked by highly unexpected source

Marvel's plans to finally introduce Doctor Doom to its cinematic universe appear to have been leaked – by none other than US radio host Howard Stern. Speaking during a post-show meeting for his SiriusXM radio show (as caught by Twitter user WashedUpTweeter (opens in new tab)), Stern all-but-confirmed his involvement in an upcoming Doctor Doom project. It's unclear, though, if Stern was specifically referencing a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project at the time.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

Marvel already confirmed Doctor Doom in the MCU, but we almost missed it

We’re nowhere near a Fantastic Four cast and release date announcement, especially considering that Marvel’s search for a new director might take some time. But we’re already getting the first MCU Fantastic Four teasers. We saw Mister Fantastic (John Krasinski) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a detail that no longer constitutes a spoiler. And we might soon see the main Fantastic Four antagonist. But before we see Doctor Doom in the flesh in the MCU, you should know that Marvel actually already confirmed the villain in one of the existing MCU Phase 4 films.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Ms. Marvel’: Every Episode 4 Easter Egg

This week’s episode of Ms. Marvel includes a lot of references to the comics series of the same name — and you can read some of them by taking a picture of the QR code that pops up in the background of this episode. To find out where...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Creates Continuity Headache by Referencing Ninja Turtles

Minor spoilers for this week's episode of Ms. Marvel (but also this article is for kicks and giggles and shouldn't be taken seriously). Considering its place as a true juggernaut of pop culture, and how it frequently tries to root itself in the "real world," the Marvel Cinematic Universe pretty regularly references pop culture. As the MCU has continued to balloon in size however, the things that can be referenced easily and without creating a confusing Easter egg has gotten much smaller. Now the MCU has gotten to a point where it's referencing things that were made directly as a result of Marvel, and giving us a headache in the process.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Simpsons Ultimates Wave 3 Figure Pre-Orders: Mr. Burns, Kang, Kodos, and Ralph Wiggum

Super7 has unveiled their third wave of high end The Simpsons Ultimates figures, and this time around fans can add Mr. Burns, the aliens Kang and Kodos, and Ralph Wiggum to their collection. Super7's The Simpsons Ultimates lineup has been outstanding so far, and these new figures are no exception. They look fantastic, and there are a generous amount of super fun accessories included with each. A full breakdown of the wave can be found along with pre-order links. Note that each made to order figure is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth with a release date set for October 2023 . At the time of writing, you can also score free US shipping at Entertainment Earth using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout.
COMICS
ComicBook

New Marvel Game Reportedly in the Works at EA

A new report has claimed that a video game associated with Marvel is currently in the works at publisher Electronic Arts. In recent years, Marvel Games has been pushing hard to create a number of different titles associated with its many iconic characters. Games like Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Avengers, and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy are just a handful of projects tied to the comic book brand that have come about lately. And while we already know about a couple of other titles related to Marvel that are now in development, EA is said to be making a game in this world as well.
VIDEO GAMES
reviewed.com

The Best Marvel Comics of 2022

Marvel superheroes are a worldwide phenomenon. You can’t go anywhere without seeing or hearing references to their characters and iconography. Much of that mainstream popularity is due to the global success of their blockbuster movie adaptations. However, none of that would have been possible without Marvel Comics. Marvel originated...
COMICS
Collider

'Batman: The Animated Series' 10 Best Episodes That Aren't About Batman

When Batman: The Animated Series kicked off in 1992, there wasn't anything else like it. Though Batman '89 had revitalized the character for a new generation, the combination of the old serials, comic book mentality, and sleek new character designs were all unique enough that many still regard this as the definitive Batman series three decades after the fact.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ sequel release date announced

On Thursday, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that the sequel to 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong will debut on March 24, 2024. #TheMonsterverseContinues March 15, 2024. https://t.co/c3es3fCBcD. Listen to the latest episode of the AIPT Movies Podcast!. That may seem like an exceptionally long gap between MonsterVerse installments, but the film...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Skull and Bones Release Date Reportedly Leaks

Ubisoft fans may be setting sail later this year as the release date for Skull and Bones suggests the game is coming relatively soon. Skull and Bones has had a rocky development, largely starting off as a spin-off of Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag's beloved pirate mechanics before evolving into something much larger. It was announced in 2017, but has slowly lost its presence over time. Ubisoft has tried to remind fans that it is still coming, but various reports about its development and the amount of time it has taken for it to release has caused some to be concerned about the game. Over the years, there has even been concern that the game would be outright canceled, but it seems like that won't be happening.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Disney+ Releases New Posters for Marvel's Defenders and Punisher

Marvel's street-level heroes are being reimagined in a set of posters from Disney+. March 16th was the date the DefendersVerse and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. landed on Disney+ after moving from Netflix. With Marvel securing the rights to the heroes, it allowed their seasons to move from Netflix over to Disney+, and for new speculation to pop up regarding revivals. We've already seen Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk reappear in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively, with a new Daredevil series reportedly in the works at Disney+. For now, fans will have to be happy with new posters featuring Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher.
TV SERIES

