Atomic Toybox San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Exclusives

Marvel's street-level heroes are being reimagined in a set of posters from Disney+. March 16th was the date the DefendersVerse and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. landed on Disney+ after moving from Netflix. With Marvel securing the rights to the heroes, it allowed their seasons to move from Netflix over to Disney+, and for new speculation to pop up regarding revivals. We've already seen Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk reappear in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively, with a new Daredevil series reportedly in the works at Disney+. For now, fans will have to be happy with new posters featuring Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher.
