Atomic Toybox San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Exclusives

Ubisoft fans may be setting sail later this year as the release date for Skull and Bones suggests the game is coming relatively soon. Skull and Bones has had a rocky development, largely starting off as a spin-off of Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag's beloved pirate mechanics before evolving into something much larger. It was announced in 2017, but has slowly lost its presence over time. Ubisoft has tried to remind fans that it is still coming, but various reports about its development and the amount of time it has taken for it to release has caused some to be concerned about the game. Over the years, there has even been concern that the game would be outright canceled, but it seems like that won't be happening.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO