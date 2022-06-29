Elusive local ‘repairman’ a no-show in court

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — New details in an investigation Queen City News has followed for three and ½ years.

John Jackson is an appliance repairman who is accused of taking customers’ money and never finishing the job. He then seemingly vanishes, never to be seen again.

After complaints piled up against him, the Attorney General ordered he can no longer perform or advertise for repair work in North Carolina, but when we hired him for a fake repair job, he promptly showed up; that wasn’t the case today in court.

“John Jackson did not show up for court today. It’s very frustrating,” said victim Emily Chatham.

Chatham is the first victim we interviewed in 2019. She hired Jackson to repair her fridge and freezer.

“Three years later, we’re still on this,” she said. “We’re still on this and I will be on my part like a dog with a bone.”

Three victims who got a subpoena showed up to court, ready to face the man they say swindled them out of hundreds of dollars. That doesn’t include the more than dozen others who have told Queen City News the same thing.

“Nobody should be willfully cheating people, and he’s a career criminal,” Chatham said. “He’s made a living doing this.”

The question is: was he ever going to show up for his court date in the first place?

In the past, his former customers told QCN, “[He] never came back to us. Never called us.”

Another said, “Called him multiple times, sent him several text messages.”

One told QCN, “Repeated texts and calls were unanswered.”

Yet another victim said, “My number’s blocked.”

QCN has learned today’s court date isn’t the only one he’s missed. We called the Union County courthouse where he has three pending cases. He didn’t show up for his June 7 th court date there either, and they’ve issued warrants for his arrest. While some wonder if Jackson will ever have his day of reckoning, Chatham has a feeling Justice will be served.

“Karma’s a b****,” she said.

Currently, Jackson has two orders for his arrest in Cabarrus County. Three out of Union County and one out of Iredell County for a new charge. We circled back around with the Attorney General’s office, and they say they received a brand-new complaint against John Jackson this month.

