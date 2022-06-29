State mediators coming July 11 to help teachers, La Crosse School District agree on pay

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — State mediators are coming next month to help teachers and the La Crosse School District reach an agreement on pay.

The teachers’ union asked the state to provide the mediators. The first meeting is set for July 11.

Teachers are asking for a consumer-based cost of living increase of 4.7% to their wages.

The La Crosse School District says due to declining enrollment and state aid, the district can only offer an increase of 2%.

