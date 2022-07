Thurston County’s hazard mitigation plan was brought to the Tumwater City Council work session yesterday. Planning Manager Brad Medrud laid out the details, explaining “this is our five-year update. We are now in the process of going through the update.” He talked about the importance of this information being available to the City Council and to the public to understand and give feedback on the process.

THURSTON COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO