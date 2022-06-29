ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker hospitalized: Reports

By Sareen Habeshian
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tW566_0gP6Oleo00

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue on Tuesday, multiple outlets reported.

Barker, who married reality-TV star Kourtney Kardashian last month, was taken to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center near Calabasas before being transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the L.A. Times reported .

Photos from TMZ showed medical workers transporting Barker, 46, on a stretcher with Kardashian by his side.

Barker tweeted “God save me” just before 11 a.m. Tuesday but it’s unclear if the post was related to his medical issues.

Barker’s teenage daughter, Alabama Barker, also posted on social media, saying “Please send your prayers” around 5:30 p.m.

KTLA reached out to Barker’s representatives for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Back in 2018, the drummer was hospitalized due to blood clots found in both arms, along with a staph infection and cellulitis, People reported at the time.

The drummer married Kardashian in May in Portofino, Italy, with a lavish wedding. Their relationship has been a main plotline in the first season of the new Hulu reality series “The Kardashians.”

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

One arrested in McDonald’s drive-through fight

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested in Charleston earlier this month after a fight broke out in the drive-through of a McDonald’s following a minor vehicle collision. The incident happened at the McDonald’s at 12 West Lincoln Avenue on June 19. Officers said that after the collision, one of the drivers – Lamont […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

One dead, two hurt in overnight Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager is dead and two women were hurt in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Champaign. Another woman was hurt, but not shot, in the ensuing chaos. Champaign Police responded to the Mach One gas station at Bloomington Road and Prospect Avenue at approximately 1:47 a.m. for a […]
WCIA

Convicted murderer Fred Grabbe to be released on parole July 15

MARSHALL, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Convicted murderer Fred Grabbe is scheduled for mandatory supervised release from an Illinois prison on July 15. The Illinois Department of Corrections confirmed the parole date with mywabashvalley.com. According to court documents obtained from the Clark County Circuit Court, Fred Grabbe was sentenced on September 11, 1985, for the murder of […]
CLARK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calabasas, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Corey Gamble Grabs Handful of Kris Jenner While Partying in Capri

What? That's totally what Kris Jenner's bf Corey Gamble could've been whispering while getting super cozy with her during a party in Capri!. The Kardashians matriarch and her man are kicking it off the Italian island and, of course, they're doing it big ... on Tommy Hilfiger's yacht. Kris greeted the designer with big fat air kisses when they arrived.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Alabama Barker
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Khloé Is Officially Dating Despite Claiming She’s Not Seeing a ‘Soul’—Here’s Her New Boyfriend

Click here to read the full article. A quick update? Khloé Kardashian’s dating rumors are circulating after she denied that she’s seeing anyone. People reported that The Kardashians star may be seeing someone new after someone close to her introduced them. According to a People report on June 20, 2022, Khloé is seeing a private equity investor that she met through her sister Kim. A source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that the two met at a dinner and instantly hit it off. Khloé is reportedly “feeling good” about the relationship though it’s in its “early stages.” On...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Justin Bieber Heartbreak: Paralyzed Husband Of Hailey Baldwin May Not Sing Again? Selena Gomez's Ex Reportedly Fears Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Would End His Career

Justin Bieber shocked the world when he announced, earlier this month, that he taking a break from performing because he is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face. In a clip posted on his verified Instagram account, the husband of Hailey Baldwin explained he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left the “Yummy” singer unable to move half of his face and unable to take the stage.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blink 182#Italy#Wedding#The L A Times#Tmz#Ktla#Nexstar Media Inc
extratv

‘Always’ Star Brad Johnson Dead at 62

Actor Brad Johnson died earlier this year at the age of 62. Johnson’s rep Linda McAlister told The Hollywood Reporter that he died from complications of COVID-19 in February in Fort Worth, Texas. In a statement, his family said, “Although he was taken too early, he lived life to...
FORT WORTH, TX
Page Six

David and Victoria Beckham’s daughter, Harper, looks all grown up on Italy trip

David Beckham is adorably spending father-daughter time with Harper on a Venice vacation. The former professional soccer player, 47, and the 10-year-old jetted off to Italy last week. “Creating special memories,” he captioned an Instagram video Monday. “Ssssssshhhhhhh don’t tell mummy 9am Gelato 🍨 sorry mummy.” Victoria Beckham, who also shares sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, with David, commented, “Did u bring mummy one of those hats home?!?! I love u both sooooo much!!! X special time with daddy is everything!!! X.” The athlete documented more of the trip on his Instagram Story that same day, including multiple gondola rides and...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Says It Breaks Her Heart Son Benjamin Keough ‘Isn’t Here to See’ ‘Elvis’ Biopic

After months of waiting and heaping praise from Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis hits theaters on Friday. Presley’s daughter viewed the film earlier this month during a special screening. Since then, she’s had nothing but positive things to say about it, as has her daughter Riley Keough. Now though, just days before the biopic becomes available to the public, the King of Rock N’ Roll’s daughter shared that it breaks her heart that her son Benjamin Keough “isn’t here to see” his grandfather’s newest portrayal.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Why Kendall Jenner Broke Up With Devin Booker a Week and a Half Ago: They ‘Hit a Rough Patch’

Kendall Jenner and her NBA player boyfriend of two years, Devin Booker, are done dating for now, E!, Entertainment Tonight, and Us Weekly report. Sources spoke to all three outlets about what caused the sudden split, which happened less than two weeks ago. Collectively, they made it clear that Jenner and Booker could reconcile but clashed over what they wanted for their future. Jenner initiated the split, E! reported.
CELEBRITIES
WCIA

WCIA

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy