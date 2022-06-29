ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Police: 1 arrested in Gloucester Township robbery that lead to police chase

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - One person is in custody and two others are on the loose after authorities in Camden County say a home robbery erupted in gunfire and a police chase....

