Police: 1 arrested in Gloucester Township robbery that lead to police chase

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Springfield Police have arrested a Darby man in connection to a road rage shooting that left a 54-year-old man dead earlier this week. Saddiq Washington, 22, is being charged with several offenses, including first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and recklessly endangering another person for killing King Hua. “This is a senseless, brutal act,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollesteimer said. Hua was killed for simply driving too slowly, according to police. The murder has neighbors in Springfield on edge. Police say the key to catching the suspect was surveillance video from an auto body shop in Drexel Hill. Washington was...

SPRINGFIELD, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO