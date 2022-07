For new mothers about to enter a stressful stage of life, Lacie Herndon hopes her baby-themed boutique provides tranquility. Baby + Bump opened in Zachary earlier this year, catering to mothers, mothers-to-be and babies. Inside, customers can browse racks of women’s basic tees and maternity leggings, and shelves full of books, toys and baby clothing up to size 3T. The warm wood floors, muted gray walls and lots of rattan fixtures are meant to calm customers as soon as they walk through the doors.

ZACHARY, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO