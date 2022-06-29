ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fire chief suspends volunteer association’s top 2 officers

By Brad Fuqua, Philomath News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA disagreement between Philomath Fire & Rescue’s chief and the department’s volunteer firefighters’ association over the staffing of a rural substation intensified last week when the chief suspended the president and vice president of the association. Fire Chief Tom Miller declined to comment on the suspensions...

Community steps up in aftermath of the grandstand fire

The Frolic has deep roots in Philomath. The name has varied through the years — it was called the Buckaroos and Loggers Frolic at its inaugural event in June 1954 and the rodeo didn’t come along until 1983. No matter what the name, the summer celebration established itself as an annual tradition in this small mid-valley community.
Police investigation in Woodburn adds intrigue to shakeup in Oregon Senate race

In February, Woodburn Mayor Eric Swenson had an unusual announcement to make at a meeting with two other city officials. According to a memo authored by those officials — City Administrator Scott Derickson and City Attorney N. Robert Shields — Swenson explained that he had information about “criminal activity” at an unnamed Woodburn business, and that he’d recently learned there was an ongoing criminal investigation into that business.
WOODBURN, OR
Willamette Community and Grange Hall receives Oregon Heritage grant

The Willamette Community and Grange Hall Historical Building Foundation received an Oregon Heritage grant, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced. The old hall is located about 10 miles southeast of Philomath and straight south of Corvallis on Highway 99W and Greenberry Road. Originally constructed over the winter of 1922-23, it had fallen into disrepair over the past couple of decades before restoration efforts took hold. Philomath residents Jay Sexton and Toni Hoyman have been among those leading the charge to save the building.
OREGON STATE
FATAL CRASH IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 36

LANE COUNTY, OR (July 1, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 5:08 PM, OSP and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 36 and Dorsey Lane. This is approximately 3 miles west of Junction City.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Stolen Truck, Lane Co., June 30

LCSO release – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying leads related to the theft of a full-sized truck and trailer. Sometime over the night of 06/27/22 into the morning of 06/28/22, a gray Ford F-350 dually pickup and attached white 20ft. Pace America enclosed cargo trailer was stolen from a location in the 91000 blk of North Coburg Rd. The trailer contained a large volume of various animal health products when it was taken. The involved truck is possibly displaying OR Plate #F171407 or OR Plate #637KXH. The trailer may be displaying OR Plate #HV46632. Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of the truck and trailer are asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1. Reference LCSO Case #22-3480 when calling.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Lane Transit District has new internal boundaries

The redistricting process is now complete for Lane Transit District. The Oregon Secretary of State’s office approved the proposed changes this week. Six of the district's seven subdivisions will see slight changes, based on a shift in population over the past decade. The external boundaries of the district will not change as a result of redistricting. The district includes the Eugene-Springfield metro area, as well as some other communities in Lane County, including Cottage Grove, Creswell, Junction City, and the McKenzie River corridor east of Springfield.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Fatal 99E, Marion Co., June 30

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic, operated by a 17-year-old male of Woodburn, passed another vehicle, lost control and collided with a northbound Indian motorcycle, operated by Jamil Nester (52) of Woodburn. The Chevrolet rolled multiple times and came to rest in the southbound ditch. A 13-year-old male was ejected during the collision. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The 17-year-old and Nester were transported to an area hospital with injuries. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 7 hours while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Hubbard Fire Department, Woodburn Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Hubbard Police Department and ODOT. The investigation into this crash in on-going.
WOODBURN, OR
Update: Police say downtown bomb threat was a 'false alarm'

EUGENE, Ore. – Police are investigating a bomb threat at the downtown Lane Community College campus in Eugene. Eugene Police say they received a call for a suspicious device around 1:50 p.m. Response logs show units focusing on the area of 10th Ave. and Olive Street.
EUGENE, OR
Fire destroys part of stands at Oregon rodeo weeks before event

PHILOMATH Ore. (KPTV) - A large fire at the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo on Monday night destroyed part of the grandstands just over a week before a large annual event. Firefighters responded to the scene around 10:50 p.m. to the sight of a large fire engulfing the arena’s seating. They were able to eventually extinguish the flames. But not before the grandstands sustained heavy damage.
PHILOMATH, OR
Mount Union Stories: Elmyra Rose Armentrout (1838-1903)

Passed Away at Philomath. The following biographical sketch is contributed by a friend of the deceased, Mrs. Armentrout:. Elmira Rose Dobbin Armentrout was born August 22nd, 1838, near Columbus, Ohio. She went to Illinois at the age of 15, and afterward prepared for teaching by attending the Normal school at Terre Haute, Indiana. She taught at intervals for nearly twenty years. In December 1859, she married W.H. Armentrout. She soon found the cares on her shoulders, Mr. Armentrout having responded to his country’s call to arms. He was absent three years, one fourth of which time he spent in a southern army prison.
PHILOMATH, OR
Hwy. 20 Fatal, Linn Co., June 28

On June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Harley Davidson Electra Glide, operated by Mark Nelson (57) of Lebanon, lost control and crashed into the westbound embankment. Nelson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Sweet Home Fire Department and ODOT.
SWEET HOME, OR
2 arrested; police seize multiple guns, narcotics and more than $11,000

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police arrested two people Thursday following a narcotics and firearms search warrant. Police said SWAT, the Street Crimes Unit, Special Investigations Unit and Drone team performed the search warrant at Kevington Avenue and west 7th Place. There are other businesses in the area that are not related to the criminal activity investigated by the search warrant.
EUGENE, OR
Lane County car crash leaves 91-year-old woman dead

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crash on Highway 36 just three miles from Junction City left a woman dead and a man injured Thursday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 5 p.m., OSP responded to a crash between two cars at the intersection of Highway 36...
LANE COUNTY, OR

