Albuquerque, NM

Sports Desk: Lobo basketball holds youth camp

By Bradley Benson
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a hiatus due to COVID-19, UNM held its first youth basketball camp with head coach Richard Pitino. He views camps like this as a way to restore excitement in the community for Lobo basketball.

“Great turnout, week one,” said Pitino. “We want to build it in year two and year three to were we’re having team camp, we’re having multiple day camps because as I said, the community needs to get re-engaged with Lobo basketball and this is a great way to do it from the ground up.”

In other news, Michelle “Karate Hottie” Waterson is getting back in the Octagon for a bout in New York in July. Waterson will be fighting Amanda Lemos, who is someone she knows really well.

“Our careers have both had such a different trajectory since then,” Waterson said. “So, it’s just kind of comes with the territory. It’s such a small world when you get into the top of the division, you’re going to end up fighting pretty much everybody that you know.”

Meanwhile, the Isotopes have had quite the month in June. The team has set multiple offensive records and has climbed the PCL standings. A big reason is the play of infielder Coco Montes.

“Its just a lot of hard work,” Montes said. “Just realizing that there’s always something that I can be better at. I’m out there, my main goal is obviously I want to help the Albuquerque Isotopes get to the playoffs. Right now we got hot the last couple weeks, we had a big week last week.”

