Jefferson County, WV

NAACP calls for Jefferson County Commissioner Jackson’s resignation after posing with Proud Boys

By Mikayla Newton
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Tricia Jackson, a Jefferson County Commissioner, is under fire after a photo surfaced on social media, showing her posing with two Proud Boys.

The Facebook post shows Jackson in a photo with two proud boys who are holding up a white power sign.

Residents in Jefferson County say hate doesn’t belong in their community.

“These are people who attacked our capital. They attacked our democracy, the very core of what makes us Americans. She should resign,” said Ronda Lehman.

How LGBTQ-friendly is West Virginia?

The Jefferson County Chapter of the NAACP is calling for her resignation.

“She represents the entire county. She has a great responsibility and messing around with one organization is detrimental to our community,” said George Rutherford, president of the Jefferson County chapter of the NAACP.

Jackson declined our request for an interview, but in a statement, she says: “ I have no intention of resigning over what is an innocent photo that was taken at a local establishment at the request of two gentlemen. This is nothing more than a smear campaign by the left and some of the volunteer fire departments to stop the county from restructuring and improving ems service.

Some residents aren’t buying that saying Jackson is offering that up merely as a distraction.

“Not only is she hanging out with insurrectionists, she’s hanging out with insurrectionists clearly flashing a white member symbol of pride. That doesn’t belong here, doesn’t belong in our community.”

Comments / 14

David Parker
2d ago

What is the big deal? So she is pictured with soneone you do not like. How many NAACP people would refuse being pictured with Al Sharpton or Maxine Waters. They both are justcas offensive.

Reply
13
Jan Mcd
2d ago

The big deal is she is not only pictured with individuals who represent an organization that promote hate and racism, when asked for comment she never denied that she has no affiliation with what they represent!

Reply(1)
7
Kelly J Griffin
2d ago

Many politicians are asked to take photographs~I am not aware of any person who asks prior to taking a photo with some1 what organizations they are members of or what sports they once played or if they have ever gone to jail or committed a crime or plan to join a specific group or attend a meeting that might bring about controversies~Many in politics have done & will do much worse things than pose for a picture with people they do not even know on a personal level~Get over it already & let the person serve the vast constituents as they have chosen public office as their career.

Reply
3
