NAACP calls for Jefferson County Commissioner Jackson’s resignation after posing with Proud Boys

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Tricia Jackson, a Jefferson County Commissioner, is under fire after a photo surfaced on social media, showing her posing with two Proud Boys.

The Facebook post shows Jackson in a photo with two proud boys who are holding up a white power sign.

Residents in Jefferson County say hate doesn’t belong in their community.

“These are people who attacked our capital. They attacked our democracy, the very core of what makes us Americans. She should resign,” said Ronda Lehman.

The Jefferson County Chapter of the NAACP is calling for her resignation.

“She represents the entire county. She has a great responsibility and messing around with one organization is detrimental to our community,” said George Rutherford, president of the Jefferson County chapter of the NAACP.

Jackson declined our request for an interview, but in a statement, she says: “ I have no intention of resigning over what is an innocent photo that was taken at a local establishment at the request of two gentlemen. This is nothing more than a smear campaign by the left and some of the volunteer fire departments to stop the county from restructuring and improving ems service. “

Some residents aren’t buying that saying Jackson is offering that up merely as a distraction.

“Not only is she hanging out with insurrectionists, she’s hanging out with insurrectionists clearly flashing a white member symbol of pride. That doesn’t belong here, doesn’t belong in our community.”

